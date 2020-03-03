comscore HMD Global offers February security update for Nokia phones | BGR India
HMD Global rolls out February 2020 security patch for eight Nokia phones: Check out whether your device is in the list

The February 2020 security patch fixes several high and critical security issues for all Nokia devices.

  • Published: March 3, 2020 9:04 PM IST
The Finnish smartphone maker, HMD Global, has started rolling out the month-old February 2020 security patch update for Eight Nokia devices. These include the Nokia 1, Nokia 3, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, and Nokia 8.1 smartphones. The Nokia phone updates, however, don’t bring any new features or fixes.

To put things in perspective, here is how each Nokia update differentiates from the other. The latest Nokia phone update for the Nokia 1 bumps up the software version to PPR1.180610.011 for the device and is about 85.2MB in size. The Nokia 3 gets the software version number 00WW_5_180_SP01 and is about 89.4MB in size.

The Nokia 5.1, on the other hand, brings the build number to PPR1.180610.011 and is about 63.9MB in size. While the Nokia 6.1 is getting the QKQ1.190828.002 software version update, and its size is about 55.2MB. The Nokia 6.1 Plus update is rolling out with QKQ1.190828.002 build version and is about 18MB in size, NokiaMob reports.

The Nokia 7 Plus is receiving the QKQ1.190828.002 software version update, which is about 54.8MB in size. Whereas the Nokia 7.1 update carries the QKQ1.190828.002 software version with a size of 19.4MB. Lastly, the Nokia 8.1 is also getting the update with the QKQ1.190725.002 version and is about 8MB in firmware size.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) in stages for all Eight Nokia smartphones. Hence, users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

The February 2020 security patch fixes several high and critical security issues for all Nokia devices. This flaw could have allowed a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission to execute arbitrary code.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 9:04 PM IST

Upcoming phones in March 2020

