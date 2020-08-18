comscore HMD Global sends briefing invites for August 25, Nokia 5.3 launch expected
HMD Global sends briefing invites for August 25, Nokia 5.3 launch expected

The Nokia 5.3 was first launched in March this year with a price label of 189 Euros, which roughly comes to around Rs 16,700 for India.

Nokia 5.3

HMD Global has sent out a briefing invitation for a product announcement for India, and it is expected that the company will bring its Nokia 5.3, which was spotted on India website last week. As first reported by NPU, the Nokia 5.3 could finally launch on August 25 in India. Also Read - Nokia 2.4 color and memory options revealed in new leaks

The company hasn’t put any information on its social media channels, so we feel that it could be just the briefing session and not the actual launch date. Last week, we reported about the Nokia 5.3 official listing on Nokia India website. It noted full specifications and color options, which suggested that the launch is not so far, however, we are yet to hear from the company. Also Read - Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G and 9.3 PureView now tipped to launch in late 2020

Nokia 5.3 India launch invite

Image Credits: NPU

The Nokia 5.3 was first launched in March this year with a price label of 189 Euros, which roughly comes to around Rs 16,700 for India. The key features of the handset are a quad rear camera setup, a 6.55-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery, and more. Read on to know more about this device. Also Read - OnePlus won't bring these performance features to older phones

Nokia 5.3: Specifications, features

The latest Nokia phone comes with a 6.55-inch display with HD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a teardrop-shaped notch display design, similar to most budget phones in the market. The back cameras are placed in a circular module. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. It also offers support for the face unlock feature.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The company is offering the Nokia 5.3 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Making sure everything ticks, the device sports a 4,000mAh battery. The company claims that users will get 2 days of battery life.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

For photography sessions, you get a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. There are two more 2-megapixel sensors – one of them is a macro and the other one is a depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. As we have seen on other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 is also a part of Google’s Android One program. In other words, it runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Best Sellers