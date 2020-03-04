comscore HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones on March 19 | BGR India
HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones on March 19: Everything we know so far

The company is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, and Nokia 5.2 on March 19. HMD Global could also revive its entry-level phones and launch Nokia 1.3 as well as Nokia C2.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 10:23 AM IST
HMD Global is all set to launch new Nokia phones on March 19. The Nokia launch event will take place in London. HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas confirmed about the same on Twitter. Sarvikas hasn’t revealed the name of the upcoming Nokia phones, but has asserted that the company has “something very special lined up.”

If rumors and leaks are to believed, the company will launch Nokia 8.2 5G, and Nokia 5.2 on March 19. HMD Global could also revive its entry-level phones and launch Nokia 1.3 as well as Nokia C2. Ahead of the launch event, a bunch of details has already surfaced on the web. Here’s a look at what could be the possible features and specifications of the upcoming Nokia phones.

HMD Global may launch these Nokia phones

Nokia 8.2 5G

The upcoming Nokia 8.2 device will reportedly offer support for 5G connectivity. It is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. This Snapdragon 700-series chip is based on a 7nm process for better power efficiency. The Nokia 8.2 5G smartphone might be available with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB options.

One can also expect a premium build and promise of two years of a software update with the device. The pop-up camera is tipped to use a 32-megapixel sensor and run Android Q out of the box. There could also be a quad rear camera setup. This setup will reportedly include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It could feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. The Nokia 8.2 could launch with a price label of EUR 459 (approximately Rs 36,100).

Nokia 5.2

The rumored Nokia 5.2 is also likely to launch with a water-drop notch. The device could sport a near bezel-less display on the front with a thick chin at the bottom. The handset is likely to offer a 6.2-inch display. HMD Global might add a 16-megapixel camera sensor along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It is likely to be part of the Android One program as the rest of the Nokia-branded devices.

Beyond that, the device may run on Snapdragon 632 SoC with a 3,500mAh battery, and 3.5mm audio socket. It will reportedly cost EUR 169 (approximately Rs 13,300). HMD Global could offer the device in two configurations, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Nokia 1.3

It is reportedly the successor to the entry-level Nokia 1 Plus. The device was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website, and comes with a TA-1123 model number. As per the listing, the Nokia 1.3 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC with 4G connectivity and Bluetooth v4.2 support. Like previous devices, this Nokia smartphone too is likely to be a part of the Android One program. This means that the device will come with stock Android OS. The Nokia 1.3 could be priced at EUR 79 (approx Rs 6,200). This Nokia phone could launch with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 10:23 AM IST

