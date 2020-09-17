HMD Global, the makers of Nokia Android phones are hosting a launch event later this month. The company has shared event details set for September 22, which is just a week away from now. As is the case with most brands, they will be hosting a virtual-only event. Having said that, we still don’t have a clear idea about the phones expected to be announced. Sharing information about its online event, the company wrote, “Join us as we unveil a new chapter for Nokia phones with a very special guest,” which indicates that more than one device will be launched in this event. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 Review: Playing the software trump card

HMD Global to refresh budget and mid-range lineup

Talking about the leaked reports that have surfaced in the past, some features of Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 are already known. Nokia 2.4 is expected to feature 3GB RAM with 64GB storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery and powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Going by these features, we expect the phone to be priced around Rs 10,000. While the Nokia 3.4 could launch in the price range of Rs 15,000 in the mid-price range. This phone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC.

But more importantly, you will also see the Nokia 7.3 5G, powered by the new Snapdragon 690 5G chipset. It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch full HD Plus display, along with a 24MP selfie camera. At the back, we expect the phone to come with a quad-camera setup, with 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel as the primary sensor.