HMD Global is set to launch a brand new Nokia tablet dubbed the Nokia T20 next month. The company shared a teaser on its official Twitter handle and we can see a retail box of the new product in the picture. Also Read - Phones with a headphone jack? They still exist: 5 best phones that bring 3.5mm headphone in the wireless world

Speculations are rife that this could be HMD Global‘s first new Nokia T20 tablet, which has been in news for the past several months. The official Nokia account revealed the forthcoming launch event set for October 6. It will be a virtual event where the company is likely to launch new handsets alongside the Nokia T20 tablet. Also Read - Nokia C20 Plus arrives in India, Nokia C30 and Nokia C01 Plus announced too

Several Nokia products have been teased to go official on October 6. These products include the Nokia 3310, the Nokia 8110 4G, the Nokia 6.2, and the Nokia XR20. Also Read - Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go Earbuds Series with ANC launched: Price, features

Nokia’s first tablet launch

Two Nokia tablets with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397 were spotted on a Russian certification website a few days ago. One of the models of the upcoming Nokia tablet is said to be the Wi-Fi version, while the other one is believed to be the Wi-Fi + 4G variant.

Previous reports claimed that the company is working on a Nokia T20 tablet with a Unisoc processor and Mali-G52. It is likely that the device could either be powered by Unisoc Tiger T618 or Tiger T700 processor. HDM Global hasn’t revealed any official details about the upcoming Nokia tablet yet, so take the leaked information with a pinch of salt for now.

One of the latest reports coming from NokiaMob.net suggests that the upcoming Nokia T20 tablet will sport a 10.36-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

Coming to the pricing, the Wi-Fi variant is said to start at $257 (roughly Rs 19,086) while the 4G model is expected to cost starting at $233 (roughly Rs 17,302).