HMD Global set to launch new Nokia smartphone on December 5: All you need to know

HMD Global will launch a new Nokia mobile phone on December 5. The brand has even posted a short video teasing its next product. Read on to know more.

  Published: November 24, 2019 12:40 PM IST
HMD Global, the Finnish home of Nokia phones, is all set to add a new member to its family. The company has confirmed on Twitter that a new Nokia smartphone will be launched on December 5. The brand has even posted a short video teasing its next product. The teaser video doesn’t reveal exact details around what Nokia has planned for next month.

HMD Global could launch Nokia 8.2 or Nokia 5.2 or Nokia 2.3

But HMD Global is widely expected to launch the successor to the Nokia 8.1 smartphone on December 5. This handset made its debut on December 5 last year, which is why the company is likely to unveil the Nokia 8.2 on the same date. To recall, the Nokia 8.1 was launched in India for Rs 26,999. It is currently available for Rs 15,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

The Nokia 8.1 packs a 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS LED panel with 2.5D curved glass and Full-HD+ resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It features a dual-camera setup at the back including a 12-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor.

Upfront, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The Nokia 8.1 is an Android One smartphone by HMD Global, and it offers the stock Android experience. You also get a USB Type-C port. The handset also supports a 3,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Apart from the Nokia 8.2, the Nokia 2.3 or Nokia 5.2 smartphones could also make their debut on December 5. The Nokia 2.3 will be a sequel to the entry-level Nokia 2.2. The latter was launched back in June. The Nokia 5.2 could reportedly feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. If past rumors and leaks are to be believed, this Nokia phone will pack a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Features Nokia 8.1
Price 26999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.18-inch, FHD+-2246×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 13MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  Published Date: November 24, 2019 12:40 PM IST

