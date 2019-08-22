comscore Nokia 5G smartphone to launch in 2020; won't cost as much
  • Home
  • News
  • HMD Global working on a value Nokia 5G smartphone; to launch in 2020
News

HMD Global working on a value Nokia 5G smartphone; to launch in 2020

News

Diving deeper in the announcement, HMD Global revealed that it wants to make its upcoming Nokia 5G smartphone significantly cheaper. The reduced cost of the 5G smartphone than the current smartphones will make it more attractive for buyers.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 3:33 PM IST
nokia 9 pureview

HMD Global has just confirmed that it is working on a 5G smartphone. However, the company is aiming to do something different with its Nokia 5G smartphone. Diving deeper in the announcement, HMD Global revealed that it wants to make its upcoming Nokia 5G smartphone significantly cheaper. The reduced cost of the 5G smartphone than the current smartphones will make it more attractive for buyers. The company claimed that interested buyers should expect the upcoming Nokia 5G smartphone to cost “roughly half the price”.

Nokia 5G smartphone details

According to a report by Digital Trends, Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer for HMD Global shared some details. Sarvikas revealed that the upcoming Nokia 5G smartphone will be between $500 and $650 in price. He stated, “We see a particular opportunity for us in bringing 5G to a more affordable segment as we enter the market. I would say affordable in relation to what’s available today. I would love to see us at half of the price where you have 5G today.” HMD Global clarified that it is planning to launch the Nokia 5G smartphone sometime in 2020.

The report stated that the cheapest 5G smartphone in the market is the Motorola Moto Z3 or the Moto Z4. However, users need to purchase the 5G Moto Mod along to make Moto Z3 or Z4 5G compatible. The retail cost of the smartphone and the 5G mod is about $800 but promotions have been trying to pull the price down to $500. However, that does mean that the user has to take care of a bulky smartphone with limited battery.

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

Also Read

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

Taking into account the progression of technology, it is not surprising to expect that 5G smartphones will become cheaper. It won’t be surprising if Qualcomm integrates the 5G modem on the upcoming Snapdragon 800 series flagship SoC. This will likely reduce the cost of 5G smartphones because device makers will no longer need a dedicated 5G chip. As part of the report, Sarvikas stated that he could not confirm if the upcoming 5G smartphone was coming to the United States.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 3:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Poco F1 'Happy 1st Anniversary' offer
Deals
Xiaomi Poco F1 'Happy 1st Anniversary' offer
Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know

News

Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know

Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers

News

Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers

Xbox Project Scarlett to get big upgrade in CPU: Xbox's Aaron Greenberg

Gaming

Xbox Project Scarlett to get big upgrade in CPU: Xbox's Aaron Greenberg

Moto G6 Play software update rolling out

News

Moto G6 Play software update rolling out

Most Popular

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know

Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers

Moto G6 Play software update rolling out

Hackers attack Indian healthcare website, steal 68 lakh records

Samsung Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s unveiled

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 5G smartphone to launch in 2020

News

Nokia 5G smartphone to launch in 2020
Nokia 7.2 live photo posted by Zeiss executive ahead of September 5 launch

News

Nokia 7.2 live photo posted by Zeiss executive ahead of September 5 launch
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 could launch next month

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 could launch next month
Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India

News

Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 receiving August 2019 Security update in India
Nokia 8 gets August security update 2019 in select markets

News

Nokia 8 gets August security update 2019 in select markets

हिंदी समाचार

आर्थिक मंदी का असर स्मार्टफोन्स की बिक्री पर नहीं : शाओमी

अगले महीने लॉन्च हो सकता है 108-मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाला Mi MIX 4 स्मार्टफोन

Lava ने गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन लावा Z93 को महज 7,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

Huawei Smart P Pro स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस Google से अनजाने में हुई लीक

सबसे पहले Android Q अपडेट पाने वाले स्मार्टफोन्स में शामिल हुआ Xiaomi Mi A3

News

Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know
News
Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know
Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers

News

Bose adds Google Assistant to its smart speakers
Moto G6 Play software update rolling out

News

Moto G6 Play software update rolling out
Hackers attack Indian healthcare website, steal 68 lakh records

News

Hackers attack Indian healthcare website, steal 68 lakh records
Samsung Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s unveiled

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s unveiled