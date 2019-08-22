HMD Global has just confirmed that it is working on a 5G smartphone. However, the company is aiming to do something different with its Nokia 5G smartphone. Diving deeper in the announcement, HMD Global revealed that it wants to make its upcoming Nokia 5G smartphone significantly cheaper. The reduced cost of the 5G smartphone than the current smartphones will make it more attractive for buyers. The company claimed that interested buyers should expect the upcoming Nokia 5G smartphone to cost “roughly half the price”.

Nokia 5G smartphone details

According to a report by Digital Trends, Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer for HMD Global shared some details. Sarvikas revealed that the upcoming Nokia 5G smartphone will be between $500 and $650 in price. He stated, “We see a particular opportunity for us in bringing 5G to a more affordable segment as we enter the market. I would say affordable in relation to what’s available today. I would love to see us at half of the price where you have 5G today.” HMD Global clarified that it is planning to launch the Nokia 5G smartphone sometime in 2020.

The report stated that the cheapest 5G smartphone in the market is the Motorola Moto Z3 or the Moto Z4. However, users need to purchase the 5G Moto Mod along to make Moto Z3 or Z4 5G compatible. The retail cost of the smartphone and the 5G mod is about $800 but promotions have been trying to pull the price down to $500. However, that does mean that the user has to take care of a bulky smartphone with limited battery.

Taking into account the progression of technology, it is not surprising to expect that 5G smartphones will become cheaper. It won’t be surprising if Qualcomm integrates the 5G modem on the upcoming Snapdragon 800 series flagship SoC. This will likely reduce the cost of 5G smartphones because device makers will no longer need a dedicated 5G chip. As part of the report, Sarvikas stated that he could not confirm if the upcoming 5G smartphone was coming to the United States.