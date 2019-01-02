comscore
  HMD Global working on the successor of upcoming Nokia 9 with 5G, Snapdragon 855
HMD Global working on the successor of upcoming Nokia 9 with 5G, Snapdragon 855

The tweet also revealed that Nokia 9 successor will launch in the month of August giving us some rough idea about when we may see the device.

  Published: January 2, 2019 3:51 PM IST
Nokia 9 PureView Beholder 805

Image credit: Evan Blass Twitter

HMD Global seems to be already working on the successor to the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView. It is worth noting that the company has not yet launched the Note 9 PureView in the market. The company has not even shared the exact launch date of the device but if information on the internet is true then it seems to be already working on the successor to the device. The successor to the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come with all the top end features that one would expect from a flagship smartphone this year.

According to a detailed report by NokiaPowerUser, the device is likely to sport 5G support along with Snapdragon 855, Penta-camera setup, 2K display and “true edge-to-edge display” and punch hole camera on the front. This information was initially revealed by Nokia_Leaks. The tweet also revealed that the device will launch in the month of August giving us some rough idea about when we may see the device. Even though the camera setup will be similar to that of Nokia 9 PureView but the successor will come with a larger image sensor for improved image quality.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

The report added that this information was revealed by a newly created Twitter account but it is similar to what that publication has been hearing. It also noted that talking about the specifications of the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView is a bit too early because we are not even sure about the official specifications for the device.

Though, according to the rumored specifications, it looks like the company is planning to take on the heavyweights in the smartphone market including upcoming flagship smartphone devices from Samsung, LG, Huawei, OnePlus and others. Though, it is all speculation at the time of writing.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 3:51 PM IST

