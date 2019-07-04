comscore HMD to launch 'Nokia Camera Lite' app; gets briefly listed on Google Play
HMD to launch 'Nokia Camera Lite' app; gets briefly listed on Google Play

Nokia Camera Lite was uploaded by HMD to Google Play on July 2 for the first time. The app was immediately taken down and now the search throws up a “not found” error.

  • Published: July 4, 2019 2:13 PM IST
nokia-8.1-black-bgr-6

While HMD Global is gearing up for the Nokia 9 PureView India launch, there is one more thing that the company might do soon. As reported by NPU, Nokia might be planning to bring a new Android camera app on Google Play. Dubbed the ‘Nokia Camera Lite’ app was briefly listed by the company on Google Play store before it got pulled out.

As per the report, the Nokia Camera Lite was uploaded by HMD to Google Play on July 2 for the first time. The app was immediately taken down and now the search throws up a “not found” error. Folks at NPU got hold of the APK of Nokia Camera Lite app, and suggested it might come back soon.

Nokia 3.2 review: Android One phone with big display, battery

Also Read

Nokia 3.2 review: Android One phone with big display, battery

HMD was earlier known to be working on a camera app update with new features and UI changes, but it seems that the company instead worked around for the low-end Nokia smartphones. Just for Nokia 9 PureView, the company was bundling a new Pro user interface in the camera app. It was also said to include Adobe Lightroom to allow users a professional level editing.

Meanwhile, Nokia 9 PureView official India launch teaser is out. The company on Thursday tweeted the information with a small video. The penta-camera smartphone was first unveiled during MWC 2019. A couple of days back, Nokia launched it in Thailand. There, it will go on sale from July 5. Last month, when HMD teased Nokia 2.2 smartphone launch for India, most of us expected Nokia 9 as well. But that didn’t happen.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

As mentioned above, the penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is its highlight. It includes five 12-megapixel sensors with f/1.82 aperture and phase detection auto-focus. Out-of-which the three are monochrome lens and two RGB sensors. All five sensors shoot an image at the same time to achieve a perfect image, says the parent company of Nokia Mobile, the HMD Global. Together with AI, the camera can identify 1,200 layers of depth. By default, the camera shoots images in RAW, but users do get an option to chase it from the settings. The camera also captures photos in HDR mode and portrait mode.

Story Timeline

