Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers with reference to colors and Bollywood

Stickers have been a single major new addition to our social life in the past year. Their success have been so big that WhatsApp, one of the most popular social messaging platforms owned by Facebook, was forced to introduce the feature. Now, with Holi, the festival of colors, just few days away, social messaging services are bringing new stickers to their service. Hike, the homegrown messaging platform, has announced new animated stickers that will be available during the festival.

Hike says the new Holi stickers come packed with fun, colorful and joyous stickers, which according to the company, depict the true spirit of the festival. There are also stickers that have reference to Bollywood, including Gabbar Singh’s famous dialogue from the movie Sholay. There are also GIF stickers that highlight various elements of Holi such as Gujiyas, Gulal, and Bhaang. “Youth can express to their fullest with these amazing animated sticker packs highlighting the magic of the season. Hike makes this super simple by suggesting the right sticker at the right time,” the company said in a released statement.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Holi stickers from Hike are now available for use in-app, and Hike users can download them from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Hike claims to have a library of over 20,000 stickers in 40+ languages that cover multiple genres. It is one of the most widely used features on the service that challenges WhatsApp in the country. This Holi, if you don’t feel like using real colors, then these stickers will come handy on social messaging platforms.