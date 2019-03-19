comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers with reference to colors and Bollywood
News

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers with reference to colors and Bollywood

News

Hike adds new animated stickers to the app ahead of Holi on March 21.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 11:17 AM IST
Hike Logo main

Stickers have been a single major new addition to our social life in the past year. Their success have been so big that WhatsApp, one of the most popular social messaging platforms owned by Facebook, was forced to introduce the feature. Now, with Holi, the festival of colors, just few days away, social messaging services are bringing new stickers to their service. Hike, the homegrown messaging platform, has announced new animated stickers that will be available during the festival.

Hike says the new Holi stickers come packed with fun, colorful and joyous stickers, which according to the company, depict the true spirit of the festival. There are also stickers that have reference to Bollywood, including Gabbar Singh’s famous dialogue from the movie Sholay. There are also GIF stickers that highlight various elements of Holi such as Gujiyas, Gulal, and Bhaang. “Youth can express to their fullest with these amazing animated sticker packs highlighting the magic of the season. Hike makes this super simple by suggesting the right sticker at the right time,” the company said in a released statement.

The new Holi stickers from Hike are now available for use in-app, and Hike users can download them from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Hike claims to have a library of over 20,000 stickers in 40+ languages that cover multiple genres. It is one of the most widely used features on the service that challenges WhatsApp in the country. This Holi, if you don’t feel like using real colors, then these stickers will come handy on social messaging platforms.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 11:17 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers
News
Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers
Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

Apex Legends Battle Pass is coming as Season 1 is about to begin

Gaming

Apex Legends Battle Pass is coming as Season 1 is about to begin

Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

BSNL revises Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 FTTH plans; removes daily data limit: Report

News

BSNL revises Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 FTTH plans; removes daily data limit: Report

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers

Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India

Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers

News

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers
International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs

News

International Women’s Day 2019: WhatsApp and Hike launch new sticker packs
Hike launches new sticker packs to celebrate Valentine’s Day; download available on Android and iOS

News

Hike launches new sticker packs to celebrate Valentine’s Day; download available on Android and iOS
A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features

News

A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features
WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard

News

WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Band 3e फिटनेस ट्रैकर आज दोपहर 12 बजे से सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध , यहां से खरीदें

आज चीन में लॉन्च होगा Vivo X27, ये हो सकती हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अफॉर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Oppo A5s हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Google ने अपने होमपेज में दिया YouTube Music का लिंक, फ्री में सुनें गानें

Xiaomi आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Redmi Go, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

News

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer
News
Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer
Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers

News

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers
Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India

News

Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India
Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI