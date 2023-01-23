comscore Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here
Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

Honda Motorcycle and scooter India on Monday launched a new variant of the Activa 6G, which comes equipped with the Honda Smart Key at Rs. 80,537.

  • Honda Motorcycle and scooter India launched a new variant of the Activa 6G.
  • It comes equipped with the Honda Smart Key at Rs. 80,537 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
  • The 2023 Activa continues to use the BS6-compliant 109.51cc.
Honda Motorcycle and scooter India on Monday launched a new variant of the Activa 6G, which comes equipped with the Honda Smart Key at Rs. 80,537 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda Activa Smart comes with entirely keyless operation. The smart key further allows the rider to lock or unlock the scooter’s handle if within two meters of distance. The key adds multiple features like Smart Find – where one can locate the scooter using the key, Smart Unlock – which locks the scooter 20 seconds after no interaction. Also Read - Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

The 2023 Activa continues to use the BS6-compliant 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Other features retained from the standard variant include a silent start system and a combined braking system. It will also retain hardware such as telescopic front forks, a single-rear spring, and drum brakes on both wheels. Also Read - Tecno Spark Go 2023 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched at Rs 6,999 in India

Activa 6G is now OBD-2 compliant, making it the first two-wheeler in the country to be so. The OBD-2 norms will need the vehicles to meet the actual emission norms in real time and not be limited to only tests in laboratories. Also Read - OnePlus Q2 Pro QLED TV specifications leaked, may launch soon

Launching the new smarter Activa 2023, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India said, “Activa had re-activated the scooter market and has remained one of the top selling two-wheelers for more than a decade now. It has undergone multiple avatars for meeting the ever-changing expectations of our customers and today we unveil the new OBD2 compliant Activa 2023 with a host of segment-first features offering more value to the customers.”

 

Commenting on the launch of Activa 2023, Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales And Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Being the Front Runner in Technology, HMSI has always delighted customers by providing convenience and comfort in their daily lives. In the past as well, HMSI is known for raising the bar with many technological innovations in its products like – Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, double lid external fuel opening system and Combi Brake System (CBS). We are here yet again with another first in segment feature for a two-wheeler – Honda Smart Key in Activa 2023.”

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 4:54 PM IST
