comscore Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer with 10 qubits
News

Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer with 10 qubits

News

The H1 generation of computer, which uses trapped-ion technology, is strategically designed to be rapidly upgraded throughout its lifetime.

  • Published: October 30, 2020 6:28 PM IST
quantum_C.64_QuantumSolutions_Panel4_lg

Tech company Honeywell on Friday introduced its next-generation quantum computer, the System Model H1. The H1 generation of computer, which uses trapped-ion technology, is strategically designed to be rapidly upgraded throughout its lifetime, said the company. Also Read - Air purifiers, masks get up to 50% off on Amazon India: Check out top deals

Honeywell said the computer initially offers 10 fully connected qubits, a proven quantum volume of 128, and unique features such as mid-circuit measurement and qubit reuse. Also Read - Top air purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Quantum volume is a metric of the overall compute power of a quantum computer. According to a report in TechCrunch, the H1’s quantum volume is higher than comparable efforts by IBM. Also Read - Telecom Commission clears in-flight mobile services and internet telephony

But it is far behind what trapped-ion quantum computing startup IonQ claimed earlier this month it was able to achieve with 32 qubits.

Honeywell said H1 is directly accessible to enterprises via a cloud application programming interface (API), as well as through Microsoft Azure Quantum, and alongside channel partners including Zapata Computing and Cambridge Quantum Computing.

Access to H1 can be gained through a subscription.

“Honeywell’s aggressive quantum computing roadmap reflects our commitment to achieving commercial scale for our quantum business. Our subscription-based model provides enterprise customers with access to Honeywell’s most advanced system available,” Tony Uttley, President of Honeywell Quantum Solutions, said in a statement.

“Honeywell’s unique methodology enables us to systematically and continuously ‘upgrade’ the H1 generation of systems through increased qubit count, even higher fidelities and unique feature modifications.”

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina in the US, Honeywell employs close to 13,000 people across 20 locations including Bengaluru.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 30, 2020 6:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: Zingy flagship experience
Mobiles
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review: Zingy flagship experience
PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Gaming

PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Features

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Smart TVs

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer

Samsung SmartThings Find to help locate lost Galaxy devices

PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer

News

Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer
Air purifiers, masks available at 50% off: Click for details

Deals

Air purifiers, masks available at 50% off: Click for details
Top air purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000 this Diwali

Top Products

Top air purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000 this Diwali
Telecom Commission clears in-flight mobile services and internet telephony

News

Telecom Commission clears in-flight mobile services and internet telephony
In-flight Wi-Fi on domestic flights may soon be reality

News

In-flight Wi-Fi on domestic flights may soon be reality

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K40 दिसंबर में हो सकता है लॉन्च, Qualcomm का नया प्रोसेसर होगा इस्तेमाल

भारतीय सेना ने लॉन्च किया व्हाट्सऐप जैसा मैसेंजिंग ऐप SAI

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro स्मार्टफोन सेल के लिए हुए उपलब्ध, जानिए कीमत, डिस्काउंट

Redmi Note 10 Series: 5G नेटवर्क सपोर्ट और 108MP कैमरे के साथ जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review

News

Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer
News
Honeywell introduces next-gen quantum computer
Samsung SmartThings Find to help locate lost Galaxy devices

News

Samsung SmartThings Find to help locate lost Galaxy devices
PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android

Gaming

PUBG Mobile not blocked in India yet, still playable on Android
Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones
VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Smart TVs

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers