Hongmeng OS: Huawei files trademark for its mobile OS globally after US ban

Huawei filed for the “Hongmeng” trademark in China in August 2018. After about 9 months, it received the trademark last month. The report also indicates that Huawei filed the application for its first trademark in Europe on May 14. This means that Huawei started preparing for this just a day after the United States updated its trade ban blacklist.

Chinese electronics giant Huawei is currently working on its in-house mobile operating system. This mobile operating system will replace Android after Google revoke Android license from the company post the US Trade Ban. A number of rumors regarding the operating system indicate that Huawei will launch the new OS in the coming months. According to new information, it looks like Huawei has started the process. As part of the process, the company has also started filing for the trademark of its “Hongmeng” OS across the world. To be exact, the company has filed for a trademark in “at least nine countries”, and Europe.

This development comes just about a month after the United States blacklisted Huawei as part of a trade ban. This move also pushed a number of US-based tech companies to cut ties with Huawei. This includes Google, Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, Microsoft, and more. According to Reuters, Huawei has filed for a trademark in Cambodia, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, and Peru. The company has not shared any details about the “Hongmeng” OS including a possible launch date. However, the applications for trademark indicate that Huawei wants to use this in a whole host of gadgets. These gadgets include anything from a smartphone, or a computer, to robots and TVs in cars.

For some context, Huawei filed for the “Hongmeng” trademark in China in August 2018. After about 9 months, it received the trademark last month. The report also indicates that Huawei filed the application for its first trademark in Europe on May 14. This means that Huawei started preparing for this just a day after the United States issued the trade ban blacklist. Huawei was also under scanner from the United States for some time about the alleged presence of “back doors” on its products.

The United States claims that China uses these “back doors” to spy on the country.  Responding to these claims, Huawei maintained that its products are safe and users do not need to worry about any such “back doors”. Furthermore, the report noted that the sudden blacklisting of the Huawei products has “spooked” the customers. This has seriously damaged the reputation of the company regardless of its efforts to work on immediate solutions.

