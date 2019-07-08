Huawei is expected to unveil its HongmengOS at Huawei Developer Conference next month. After the Chinese network equipment maker was put in US entity list, it revealed its work on an indigenous operating system. The OS is reportedly codenamed HongmengOS and its biggest advantage could be speed. In an interview with a French Magazine, Ren Zhengfei, CEO and Founder of Huawei, has claimed the homegrown OS would be faster than Android. He also claimed that it will offer broader support for applications as well.

Huawei CEO claims HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS

While Huawei uses Android on its smartphones and tablets and licenses Microsoft’s Windows for laptops, HongmengOS is said to be one OS for all platforms. Zhengfei told the magazine that it will work on routers, network switches, tablets, computers and even data centers. He also claimed that the OS will even be faster than macOS, the desktop operating system from Apple. While the world is yet to get a glimpse of HongmengOS, there is a claim of less than 5ms processing delay.

Huawei announced a developer conference in China called Huawei Developer Conference last week. The conference is being held from August 9 to August 11 at Huawei Songshan Lake campus. While the agenda seems to focus on 5G, we might see an early look at HongmengOS as well. The leaks so far claim that Huawei will launch its Mate 30 Pro smartphone with HongmengOS instead of Android. The US President Donald Trump has already softened the ban on Huawei, allowing it to work with US technology companies.

However, Zhengfei says the company has not given up on the development of its homegrown operating system. Huawei is closing in on Samsung to become the largest smartphone maker in the world. The lack of Android access seemed to have derailed its progress but with Hongmeng OS, the Chinese company could strike back. If Huawei switches to Hongmeng, it would be a big loss for Google.