Honor 10 and Honor 8X will receive Andriod Q update, Honor confirms
Honor 10, Honor 8X will receive Android Q update, company confirms

The Honor 8X and the Honor 10 phones will also receive the Android Q update. Both the Honor phones are expected to get the update along with EMUI 10 which should debut with Mate 30 series this year.

  Published: July 30, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Honor 8X (5)

Honor India has already confirmed that its latest Honor 20 series will get Android Q update. Now, the Chinese company has also revealed that the Honor 8X and the Honor 10 phones will also receive the same update. Honor announced about the same via its official Twitter handle. Furthermore, Android Q is yet to be released and is currently in its fourth beta.

Both the Honor phones are expected to get the update along with EMUI 10 which should debut with Mate 30 series this year. To recall, the Honor 8X and Honor 10 were launched in India last year. The company released Android 9 Pie update for the Honor 8X smartphone back in March 2018. This handset is currently available for Rs 11,999 in India via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is selling the Honor 10 smartphone for Rs 24,999.

Honor 8X specifications

The Honor 8X comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen with 91 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone offers a 3,750mAh battery. You also get dedicated slots for two SIMs as well as a microSD card for expandable storage. The device is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC under the hood. This Honor phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

The handset also sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, with a 20-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with a 16-megapixel front camera. Charging is through a micro-USB port, with no support for fast charging out-of-the-box. The phone is the successor to the Honor 7X, which was launched in India in late 2017.

Honor 10 specifications

The Honor 10 features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood of the Honor 10, you will find Huawei’s flagship Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with Mali GPU and a dedicated neural processing unit. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the camera front, the Honor 10 packs a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel color sensor supporting f/1.8 aperture. It is supported by a 24-megapixel monochrome sensor. The Honor 10 offers a 24-megapixel selfie camera with AI features.

Features Honor 10 Honor 8X
Price 32999 14999
Chipset Kirin 970 octa-core SoC HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.1 Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.84-inch full HD+, 19:9 display 6.5-inches-1080×2244 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Dual Cameras – 24MP + 16MP 20MP + 2MP
Front Camera 24MP 16MP
Battery 3,400mAh 3,750mAh

  Published Date: July 30, 2019 12:34 PM IST

