comscore Honor 10 update, Honor View 10 update rolling out to users | BGR India
Honor 10, Honor View 10 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out

Apart from the new Android 10-based EMUI 10 software, the update also brings the latest January 2020 security patch.

  Published: January 22, 2020 3:57 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor is rolling out a new update for two Honor phones. These include the Honor 10 and Honor View 10. Both devices are receiving the latest Android 10 OS based on EMUI 10 custom skin on top. Here’s everything you need to know about the update.

The Honor 10 new update comes with EMUI software version 10.0.0.156(C00E156R1P4) and is about 4.84GB in size, PiunikaWeb reports. The Honor View 10, on the other hand, is receiving the update with EMUI build version 10.0.0.156. The update also includes performance improvements, bug fixes, and the latest January 2020 Android security patch.

Honor is rolling out the update in stages for users based in China, but it could likely roll out to other regions soon. So, just like every other OTA update, you will see a prompt to download the update automatically via a push notification. Or users can manually check the update by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

The new update for both the Honor devices bring with it changes in the overall UI design. The Android 10 software update also brings the system-wide dark mode, updated icons, a new layout for tiles and buttons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other features rolling out with this update include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

As per the Google’s official January 2020 security patch changelog, the update primarily fixes a critical security vulnerability in the device. This flaw could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have lead to remote information exposure of the device.

Honor 10 features, specifications

To recall, the Honor 10 smartphone flaunts a 5.84-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen. It comes with the Hisilicon Kirin 970 octa-core chipset paired with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. It also comes with a dual rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 24-megapixel monochrome camera sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for capturing selfies and videos.

  Published Date: January 22, 2020 3:57 PM IST

Honor 10

