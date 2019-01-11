comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor Play receiving Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India
News

Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor Play receiving Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India

News

The latest Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 brings full-screen gestures and overhauled system UI.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 8:15 PM IST
Honor Play screen

Huawei sub-brand Honor has also started shipping EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie for the some of its latest devices including Honor 10, Honor View 10 and Honor Play smartphones. Users in India will gradually receive the OTA updates on their respective devices in coming days, starting Friday.

The latest Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 brings full-screen gestures and overhauled system UI for Honor 10, Honor Play and Honor View 10. It will also introduce features like GPU Turbo 2.0, Translation and more to Honor smartphones.

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15, launch offers detailed

Also Read

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15, launch offers detailed

“The EMUI 9.0 provides top-notch innovations for a smarter, smoother and simpler operating system. These innovations significantly improve the user experience in security, AI-driven smart life features, device management and usability,” Honor said in a press statement on Friday.

Additionally, these Honor smartphones after EMUI 9.0 update will have a new Password Vault feature, which will help users store their encrypted password with face or fingerprint for various services. A new Digital Balance dashboard has been added in the update, which will allow users to track device usage metrics and let them set the usage quota for each app.

Watch Video: Honor 10 First Look India

In the camera department, the HiVision AI feature will enable the camera app to recognize major landmarks, paintings, and structures surroundings etc like the Huawei smartphones. It will also bring AI Shopping, which recognizes objects to directly shop from Amazon just from camera view-finder. Lastly, the update will bring wireless projecting and wireless printing features along with the latest OS to Honor 10, Honor View 10 and Honor Play.

You Might be Interested

Honor Play

Honor Play

5

19999

Android 8.1 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP
Honor 10

Honor 10

32999

Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.1
Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 24MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 8:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique
thumb-img
News
Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China
thumb-img
News
Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor Play receiving Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India

Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique

LCD-toting iPhone XR successor coming this year: Report

Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China

Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor Play receiving Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India

News

Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor Play receiving Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India
Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique
Vivo Z3i Standard Edition with lower price tag launched in China: Specifications, features

News

Vivo Z3i Standard Edition with lower price tag launched in China: Specifications, features
Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon

News

Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India slashed

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) price in India slashed

हिंदी समाचार

वीवो का 'Waterdrop' स्मार्टफोन डिजाइन के मामले में होगा सबसे अलग

Vivo Y91 भारत में 10,990 रुपये की कीमत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Vivo Z3i स्टैंडर्ड एडीशन चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी Redmi 6A कल से ओपन सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ग्लोबल PC मार्केट में दर्ज की गई 3.7% की गिरावट, लेनोवो टॉप पर

News

Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor Play receiving Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India
News
Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor Play receiving Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India
Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique
LCD-toting iPhone XR successor coming this year: Report

News

LCD-toting iPhone XR successor coming this year: Report
Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China

News

Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China
Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds

News

Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds