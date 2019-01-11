Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor Play receiving Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor has also started shipping EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie for the some of its latest devices including Honor 10, Honor View 10 and Honor Play smartphones. Users in India will gradually receive the OTA updates on their respective devices in coming days, starting Friday.

The latest Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 brings full-screen gestures and overhauled system UI for Honor 10, Honor Play and Honor View 10. It will also introduce features like GPU Turbo 2.0, Translation and more to Honor smartphones.

“The EMUI 9.0 provides top-notch innovations for a smarter, smoother and simpler operating system. These innovations significantly improve the user experience in security, AI-driven smart life features, device management and usability,” Honor said in a press statement on Friday.

Additionally, these Honor smartphones after EMUI 9.0 update will have a new Password Vault feature, which will help users store their encrypted password with face or fingerprint for various services. A new Digital Balance dashboard has been added in the update, which will allow users to track device usage metrics and let them set the usage quota for each app.

In the camera department, the HiVision AI feature will enable the camera app to recognize major landmarks, paintings, and structures surroundings etc like the Huawei smartphones. It will also bring AI Shopping, which recognizes objects to directly shop from Amazon just from camera view-finder. Lastly, the update will bring wireless projecting and wireless printing features along with the latest OS to Honor 10, Honor View 10 and Honor Play.