Honor 10 Lite vs Realme U1: Price in India, specifications and features compared

The battle of affordable selfie smartphones.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 1:29 PM IST
honor 10 lite vs realme u1

Honor is kickstarting 2019 with the launch of its affordable selfie-centric smartphone, the Honor 10 Lite. The highlight of the smartphone is the 24-megapixel AI selfie camera, among other features. With the base variant priced under Rs 14,000 range, it will closely compete with the Realme U1 which comes with 25-megapixel AI selfie snapper. However, there is more than selfie capabilities you need to look for. Here’s how both the smartphones compete based on their price, specifications and features.

Price in India, availability

The Honor 10 Lite is priced at Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM, and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The Realme U1, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM model, Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM model. Both, the Realme and Honor smartphones will be available to purchase from Flipkart, and the Realme me smartphone can also be bought from Amazon India. The Honor 10 Lite goes on sale starting January 20 at 12:00AM.

Design and display

Both Honor and Realme smartphones come with plastic frame and a glossy, laminated sheet at the back which appears like glass. Up front, the Realme U1 has a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Honor 10 Lite comes with a 6.2-inch panel. Both run at full HD+ resolution with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Both smartphones also come with a waterdrop style notch that houses the selfie camera module.

Chipset, RAM and storage

Under the hood, the Honor 10 Lite is powered by a Kirin 710 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The Realme U1, on the other hand, is powered by a Helio P70 octa-core SoC, with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, or 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Both smartphones also support microSD card slot for further expansion. While Realme U1 has a dedicated slot, the Honor 10 Lite has a hybrid slot.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Cameras

In the photography department, the Honor 9 Lite comes with a 24-megapixel front camera of aperture f/2.0, whereas the Realme U1 comes with a 25-megapixel sensor and f/2.0 aperture. Both are AI-powered with scene detection and support for portrait mode.

At the back, the Honor 10 Lite comes with dual camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The Realme U1, on the other hand, also comes with a 13-megapixel rear snapper with aperture f/2.2 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Honor 10 Lite First Impressions: Realme U1 gets strong competition

Also Read

Honor 10 Lite First Impressions: Realme U1 gets strong competition

Security, OS, connectivity, battery

For security, both smartphones come with a fingerprint scanner placed at the back, and face unlock feature is supported using front camera. On the software front, Honor is giving Android Pie OS out-of-the-box whereas Realme U1 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, and will be updated to the Pie OS sometime in the coming months.

In terms of connectivity, both smartphones come with dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE, and GPS connectivity options. Lastly, the 10 Lite comes with a 3,400mAh battery, whereas the Realme U1 packs a slightly larger 3,500mAh battery.

Honor 10 Lite First Impressions: Realme U1 gets strong competition

Also Read

Honor 10 Lite First Impressions: Realme U1 gets strong competition

Honor 10 Lite vs Realme U1: Comparison table

Features Honor 10 Lite Realme U1
Display 6.2-inch HD+ 6.31-inch full-HD+
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core MediaTek Helio P70
octa-core
RAM 4GB/6G 3GB / 4GB
Storage 64GB
(expandable)		 32GB/64GB
(expandable)
Rear Camera 13-megapixel +
2-megapixel		 13-megapixel +
2-megapixel
Front Camera 24-megapixel 25-megapixel
Battery 3,400mAh 3,500mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Android OS Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable)
Prices Rs 13,999 (4GB/64GB)
Rs 17,999 (6GB/64GB)		 Rs 11,999 (3GB/32GB)
Rs 14,499 (4GB/64GB)

 

  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 1:29 PM IST

