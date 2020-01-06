comscore Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 10 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 stable update rolling out in India
News

Honor 10 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 stable update rolling out in India

News

Honor 10 Lite finally gets the EMUI 10 stable update bringing new features and usual Android 10 improvements.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 12:06 PM IST
honor 10 lite review lead

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Chinese smartphone maker Honor seems to have started rolling out the Android 10 upgrade for Honor 10 Lite users in India. The update also brings in the latest EMUI 10 version custom skin on top. Honor, like other Android smartphone makers, is pushing out the update to the device in a staged manner.

Related Stories


The new Honor 10 Lite EMUI 10 update is about 3.56GB in size. Users are recommended to download it over Wi-Fi. The OTA update carries the build number version 10.0.0.159 (C675E17R1P3) in India. The EMUI 10 update brings design overhaul and new Android 10 features, HuaweiCentral reports. The update is likely to hit a broader number of devices soon.

How to update to Android 10

The Honor 10 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 OTA update is rolling out for users in India, so it should take a while before it starts hitting other regions as well. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings >> About Phone >> System & updates >> Software update >> Check for Updates. After the update is downloaded, tap on reboot. Your phone will shut down and restart with the Android 10 update. (Do note, the process may take about 10-15 minutes to complete).

Honor 10 Lite EMUI 10 update: What’s new?

The changelog is identical to any smartphone getting the Android 10 update. The new software version brings the system-wide dark theme with the new OS. The update also brings a gesture-based navigation system with this release. Other big Android 10 features coming to Honor 10 Lite include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Honor 10 Review: Beauty meets performance

Also Read

Honor 10 Review: Beauty meets performance

Huawei’s EMUI 10 update brings several changes, including a visual overhaul. The update has a minimalist theme throughout the user interface. It also uses the Morandi color palette for a lighter yet rich look. As mentioned, the update has a system-wide dark theme, although, this EMUI version uses a slightly different hue. It will also improve GPU Turbo, media playback enhancements, Phone Clone, and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 12:06 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite

10999

Android Pie
Kirin 710 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more
News
Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more
OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

News

CES 2020: Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds and Elite 45h headphones launched

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details

News

Realme 5i India launch set for January 9: Check expected features and other details

Vivo's third 5G phone spotted on Geekbench

News

Vivo's third 5G phone spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G

Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India

News

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India
Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup

News

Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup
BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

News

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap
Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Vivo S1 Pro launch: Daily News Wrap

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Vivo S1 Pro launch: Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite और Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन 50,000 रुपये की कीमत में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Vivo का एक नया 5G फोन Geekbench पर दिखाई दिया, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei P40 में होगा ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, कुछ ऐसा होगा कैमरा मॉड्यूल

लेनोवो ने 'थिंकस्मार्ट व्यू' की घोषणा की, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

रियलमी ने 2019 में Realme 5 सीरीज के 55 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन बेचें

News

Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India
News
Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India
Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C

News

Dell announces 86-inch 4K interactive touch monitor and 43-inch UltraSharp monitor with USB Type-C
HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G

News

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 sports 10th generation Intel chips, 5G
Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more

News

Lenovo announces 3 machines ahead of CES 2020, and more
OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup

News

OnePlus 8 Lite prototype leaks, shows triple rear camera setup