Honor 10 Lite Android 10 update rolling out in India

Chinese smartphone maker Honor seems to have started rolling out the Android 10 upgrade for Honor 10 Lite users in India. The update also brings in the latest EMUI 10 version custom skin on top. Honor, like other Android smartphone makers, is pushing out the update to the device in a staged manner.

The new Honor 10 Lite EMUI 10 update is about 3.56GB in size. Users are recommended to download it over Wi-Fi. The OTA update carries the build number version 10.0.0.159 (C675E17R1P3) in India. The EMUI 10 update brings design overhaul and new Android 10 features, HuaweiCentral reports. The update is likely to hit a broader number of devices soon.

How to update to Android 10

The Honor 10 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 OTA update is rolling out for users in India, so it should take a while before it starts hitting other regions as well. Users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings >> About Phone >> System & updates >> Software update >> Check for Updates. After the update is downloaded, tap on reboot. Your phone will shut down and restart with the Android 10 update. (Do note, the process may take about 10-15 minutes to complete).

Honor 10 Lite EMUI 10 update: What’s new?

The changelog is identical to any smartphone getting the Android 10 update. The new software version brings the system-wide dark theme with the new OS. The update also brings a gesture-based navigation system with this release. Other big Android 10 features coming to Honor 10 Lite include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Huawei’s EMUI 10 update brings several changes, including a visual overhaul. The update has a minimalist theme throughout the user interface. It also uses the Morandi color palette for a lighter yet rich look. As mentioned, the update has a system-wide dark theme, although, this EMUI version uses a slightly different hue. It will also improve GPU Turbo, media playback enhancements, Phone Clone, and more.

Story Timeline