Honor 10 Lite EMUI 9.1 update starts rolling out in India

The latest Honor 10 Lite update adds GPU Turbo 3.0, EROS System, video ringtone features and more. The company says the update also improves the performance of the phone.

  Published: August 16, 2019 5:45 PM IST
Image credit: Flipkart

Honor has started rolling out the EMUI 9.1 update for its Honor 10 Lite smartphone. The latest EMUI update adds GPU Turbo 3.0, EROS System, video ringtone features and more. The company says the update also improves the performance of the phone. To recall, the Honor 10 Lite was launched in India in January this year.

The device is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, which is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. One can also expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using the microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with a 6.21-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a dewdrop notched display as well. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent.

For imaging duties, the Honor 10 Lite features a dual-lens camera system at the back. The setup comprises of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie-centric smartphone also packs a 24-megapixel sensor up front for self-portraits and video calls. Both front and rear camera setups come with AI-enhanced scene detection technology.

The Honor device is fueled by a small 3,400mAh battery. The software on-board is Android 9.0 Pie, with EMUI 9 baked on top. The smartphone comes in different variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option for Rs 13,999, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option for Rs 17,999 and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rs 11,999.

Separately, the Chinese company is all set to soon launch its 55-inch 4K HDR TVs in India. The standard Honor Vision TV is priced in China at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,200). The more premium Honor Vision Pro TV comes with a pop-up camera. It is priced at RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,200).

Features Honor 10 Lite
Price 13999
Chipset Kirin 710 octa-core
OS Android Pie
Display 6.2-inch Full HD+-1080×2280 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 3,400mAh

  Published Date: August 16, 2019 5:45 PM IST

