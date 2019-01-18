Honor 10 Lite first flash sale on January 20: All you need to know

Earlier this week, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor unveiled a new smartphone in India. Dubbed Honor 10 Lite, the mid-ranger, as its name suggests, succeeds last year’s Honor 9 Lite. From a glossy, eye-catching design to an almost bezel-less display, Honor’s latest smartphone offers a lot of interesting features. And if you’ve been planning to buy one, we’ve got good news for you. At midnight this Sunday (January 20), Honor 10 Lite will be made available for purchase via flash sale for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know.

Honor 10 Lite: Sale details, price, and offers

The first flash sale of Honor 10 Lite will commence this Sunday (January 20) at 12:00 AM (midnight) on Flipkart, the e-commerce platform the smartphone is exclusive to. As is always the case with flash sales, limited units of the 10 Lite will be up for grabs, so we advise getting online a little early (on a fast and reliable network connection) to increase your chances.

Honor 10 Lite comes in two configurations (based on RAM), priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 17,999. However, there are quite a few offers and discounts that buyers can take advantage of. These include 10 percent extra discount for SBI credit card holders, cashback benefits worth Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio, and vouchers worth Rs 2,800 from Cleartrip.

It’s worth mentioning that the smartphone will also be available for purchase from Honor India’s website. The offers available there include cashback of Rs 1,350 from Paytm, cashback of Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio, and 15 percent Mobikwik supercash up to a maximum of Rs 1,500.

Honor 10 Lite: Features and Specifications

Powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, Honor 10 Lite comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, with support for microSD cards of up to 512GB. The smartphone has a 6.21-inch Full-HD+ display, with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The software on-board is Android 9.0 Pie, with EMUI 9 baked on top.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

For imaging, Honor 10 Lite has a dual-lens camera system at the back, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The selfie-centric smartphone also features a 24-megapixel sensor up front for self-portraits and video calls. Both front and rear camera setups come with AI-enhanced scene detection technology. All standard connectivity options are included in the mix, with a 3,400mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.