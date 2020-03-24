comscore Honor 10 Lite gets VoWiFi support and February security patch | BGR India
Honor 10 Lite gets VoWiFi support and February security patch in India: How to download the update

Honor 10 Lite is the latest smartphone to get WiFi Calling support. The smartphone is also getting fixes for some of the known critical vulnerabilities.

  • Updated: March 24, 2020 1:06 PM IST
Credit - Rehan Hooda

Honor 10 Lite is the latest in the growing list of smartphones to receive the February 2020 security patch. The security patch is bringing more fixes for some of the known vulnerabilities. The smartphone has now started receiving a new EMUI update which brings February security patch. However, most users will be pleased by the support for VoWiFi calling features. Airtel was the first to enable VoWiFi calling feature for its subscribers in India.

It was immediately followed by Reliance Jio, which also supports VoWiFi features. With Voice over WiFi or VoWiFi, smartphones users can make normal voice calls using their WiFi network as opposed to standard airwaves. The WiFi calling feature is primarily seen as a way to improve indoor calling experience. With networks struggling indoors, the VoWiFi feature is seen as a way to bridge the gap. The release of this update for Honor 10 Lite was first detailed by an Honor Club user and reported by Huawei Central.

While the VoWiFi feature is the big addition to Honor 10 Lite, the update also brings security fixes. The February 2020 security patch brings fixes for two critical and 20 high levels of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE). One of the critical vulnerabilities known as CVE-2020-0022 or BlueFrag has also been fixed with this update. This vulnerability allows a remote attacker to execute silent code on the device. The threat could have led to data theft and spread of malware.

Honor 9X Review: Full canvas at a low price

Also Read

Honor 9X Review: Full canvas at a low price

Honor 10 Lite is getting VoWiFi support and February security patch as part of EMUI version 10.0.0.175 release. The update is 0.93GB in download size and is recommended that you update over a WiFi network. Honor 8X is also expected to get this update soon while Honor Play is tipped to get VoWiFi with March security update. You can get the update by heading to Settings >> System & updates >> Software update >> CHECK FOR UPDATES. Once you see the update, click on Download and install. You can also get this update via HiCare support app.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 1:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 24, 2020 1:06 PM IST

