Honor 10 Lite, Honor 20i receiving December 2019 security update in India

Honor 10 Lite, Honor 20i receiving December 2019 security patch update in India

The latest update for the Honor 10 Lite and Honor 20i is being rolled out in India. This new update for Honor 10 Lite devices are receiving firmware version EMUI 10.0.0.171 with 108MB size, while the Honor 20i receiving the latest EMUI version 10.0.0.170 with the size of 107MB.

  • Published: February 11, 2020 1:48 PM IST
Image credits - Rehan Hooda

Honor has started seeding the December 2019 security patch for Honor 10 Lite and Honor 20i smartphones in India. The Huawei sub-brand had released Android 10-based EMUI 10 firmware upgrade to Honor 10 Lite and Honor 20i in India and China region last month. The update brought user interface and features of Android 10 but the Android security patch wasn’t updated.

As reported by HuaweiCentral blog, the latest update for the Honor 10 Lite and Honor 20i is being rolled out in India. This new update for Honor 10 Lite devices are receiving firmware version EMUI 10.0.0.171 with 108MB size, while the Honor 20i receiving the latest EMUI version 10.0.0.170 with the size of 107MB.

In terms of changelog, the December 2019 security patch for Honor 10 Lite and Honor 20i fixes three critical, 24 high and one medium level of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) found in the recent build of Android 10-based EMUI 10.

A lot of smartphones are still not updated to EMUI 10, and one such smartphone – the Honor Play – recently got January 2020 security patch update but with the EMUI 9.1. The changelog from Honor also mentioned several other security enhancements with the update. The latest update for Honor Play bumped the EMUI software build version to V9.1.0.363, and it had come with a size of about 221MB. The new update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 OS and brings security enhancements to the device.

  Published Date: February 11, 2020 1:48 PM IST

