comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 10 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more
News

Honor 10 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more

News

The selfie-centric smartphone is the successor to the Honor 9 Lite, launched back in 2018.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 9:12 AM IST
honor 10 lite review lead

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Honor 10 Lite is all set to make its debut on Indian shores. The company is hosting a launch event in New Delhi today. The selfie-centric smartphone is the successor to the Honor 9 Lite, launched back in 2018. One can watch the live stream of the launch event via Flipkart or Honor India’s YouTube channel. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM. It will be available for purchase exclusively via the same e-commerce platform. As the company has already unveiled the Honor 10 Lite in China, we already know the specifications of it.

While Honor is yet to reveal the price of the device, we can expect it to be pretty much close to the China pricing. In India, the Honor 10 Lite could be priced between Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000 for the standard variant. As for the China pricing, the Honor 10 Lite comes with a starting price of RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, RMB 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,500) for the 6GB/64GB configuration, and RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,500) for the 6GB/128GB configuration.

Watch Live stream of the Honor 10 Lite

The budget smartphone is built around a HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. It runs EMUI 9 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone flaunts a glass-like 3D rear panel. The handset features a 6.21-inch full HD+ dewdrop display with a pixel density of 415ppi. The phone is powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

Honor 10 Lite First Impressions: Realme U1 gets strong competition

Also Read

Honor 10 Lite First Impressions: Realme U1 gets strong competition

On the imaging front, the Honor 10 Lite offers AI-backed cameras. One will find dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel f/1.8 sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. Up front, the device gets a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone comes in four color variants, including Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, Lily Valley White, and Magic Night Black. The company will today announce the price and availability of the smartphone.

You Might be Interested

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite

2.4

10999

Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0
HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
13MP + 2MP dual camera with Bokeh Effect
Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite
Android Pie
Kirin 710 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 9:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store
thumb-img
News
Airtel launches special streaming content, VR kiosks for Kumbh Mela

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive

Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 10 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more

News

Honor 10 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more
Honor View 20 to launch in India for nearly Rs 40,000

News

Honor View 20 to launch in India for nearly Rs 40,000
Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review
Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor Play receiving Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India

News

Honor 10, Honor View 10, Honor Play receiving Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India
Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15

News

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने किया दावा, 15 दिनों में बेचेंगे रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो के 10 लाख स्मार्टफोन

Itel ने भारत में 3 कैमरों के साथ 5 हजार में लॉन्च किया A44 Air Android Go स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी Mi TV 4X Pro 55-इंच और Mi TV 4A Pro 43-इंच आज यहां होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

Honor 10 Lite आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

हुवावे Y9 (2019) आज से अमेजन इंडिया पर खरीद के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive
News
LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive
Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end

News

Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today
Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India

News

Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

News

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola