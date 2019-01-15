comscore
Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, offers, specifications, features and more

We will bring you everything as it happens from the launch event of the Honor 10 Lite today.

  Published: January 15, 2019 11:09 AM IST
Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, is all set to unveil its latest smartphone in India. The company will launch the Honor 10 Lite at a launch event in New Delhi. The upcoming device has already launched in the Chinese market so we have some idea about what to expect from the device as far as its specifications and features are concerned. It will also act as the successor to the Honor 9 Lite that the company launched last year.

As reported previously, the company is likely to launch the device as a Flipkart exclusive. Honor is likely to launch the device with up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. The device will come with HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC along with octa-core CPU while running Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9. It will also come with a 6.21-inch FHD+ display with dewdrop notch while being powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

The device is likely to focus on the front camera hardware so that users can take better selfies. Considering that the launch is set to kick-off in New Delhi and not everyone can attend the event. We will be running a live blog to bring you everything as it happens. Join us to catch everything from the Honor 10 Lite launch event.

Rehan Hooda January 15, 201911:47 am

We are still waiting on the launch event to kick off.

Rehan Hooda January 15, 201911:38 am

Honor seems to be working on getting things in line to start the event. We are expecting a delay of about 5-10 minutes.

Rehan Hooda January 15, 201911:32 am

It looks like there is some delay before things can start.

Rehan Hooda January 15, 201911:25 am

We are about 5 minutes away from the start of the launch event.

Rehan Hooda January 15, 201911:22 am

The device will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC along with octa-core CPU. As mentioned previously, the device is likely to launch with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

Rehan Hooda January 15, 201911:20 am

The front camera of the device will sport a 24-megapixel sensor along with AI-powered software.

Rehan Hooda January 15, 201911:15 am

The company has focused on the camera hardware in the front of the device while claiming that Honor 10 Lite will be selfie-centric.

Rehan Hooda January 15, 201911:14 am

The company has already launched the device in the Chinese market so we are aware of the design and the specifications.

Rehan Hooda January 15, 201911:13 am

The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM so we are just waiting for things to settle down.

Rehan Hooda January 15, 201911:11 am

Honor India is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Honor 10 Lite in India.

