Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, offers, specifications, features and more

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, is all set to unveil its latest smartphone in India. The company will launch the Honor 10 Lite at a launch event in New Delhi. The upcoming device has already launched in the Chinese market so we have some idea about what to expect from the device as far as its specifications and features are concerned. It will also act as the successor to the Honor 9 Lite that the company launched last year.

As reported previously, the company is likely to launch the device as a Flipkart exclusive. Honor is likely to launch the device with up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. The device will come with HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC along with octa-core CPU while running Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9. It will also come with a 6.21-inch FHD+ display with dewdrop notch while being powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

The device is likely to focus on the front camera hardware so that users can take better selfies. Considering that the launch is set to kick-off in New Delhi and not everyone can attend the event. We will be running a live blog to bring you everything as it happens. Join us to catch everything from the Honor 10 Lite launch event.

We are still waiting on the launch event to kick off. Honor seems to be working on getting things in line to start the event. We are expecting a delay of about 5-10 minutes. It looks like there is some delay before things can start. We are about 5 minutes away from the start of the launch event. The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM so we are just waiting for things to settle down. Honor India is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Honor 10 Lite in India.