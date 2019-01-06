comscore
Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India on January 8; could be Flipkart exclusive

Honor 10 Lite will come with a 6.21-inch display with IPS LCD panel, FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a water drop notch.

  Published: January 6, 2019 6:49 PM IST
Flipkart has just teased an upcoming smartphone on its website from Honor. The landing page of the teaser indicates that the company is planning to reveal the upcoming device on January 8 at 8 AM. There is no indication on what device the company is planning to launch. According to the teaser, the company “is all set to revolutionize ‘selfies’ in 2019!” with the launch of the device. Considering that we already know that the company will launch its upcoming Honor View 20 at the end of the month, it is likely that January 8 may see the reveal of its Honor 10 Lite.

Though, as previously reported, the device was earlier expected to launch around mid-January but it is likely that the company may open pre-booking or registrations along with the reveal on January 8. Some reports are also indicating that the company may launch its Honor 8A in the market around the time but as reported previously, Honor has already launched the device as Honor Play 8A in China today and it comes with a regular 8-megapixel front camera that may not be enough to “revolutionize selfies”.

Honor has already launched the Honor 10 Lite in the Chinese market back in November last year. So we are already aware of the specifications and the design of the device. As previously reported, Honor 10 Lite will come with a 6.21-inch display with IPS LCD panel, FHD+ (2,340×1,080 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a water drop notch. The device will be powered by its in-house SoC, the Kirin 710 with an Octa-core CPU along with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

Talking about the camera, the device will come with a dual camera setup on the back with 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 24-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. In terms of connectivity, it will come with usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, 4G VoLTE capable dual nano-SIM slot and a microUSB port. The second nano-SIM slot will be hybrid for expandable storage. It will run on a 3,400mAh battery while sporting Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0.

