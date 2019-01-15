Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710 launched in India: Prices, availability, specifications, features

Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its latest budget Honor 10 Lite smartphone in India. The selfie-centric Honor 9 Lite successor was first launched in China in November. It comes with new waterdrop-notch style display and a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Honor 10 Lite prices, offers

The Honor 10 Lite has been priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the starting 4GB RAM variant, which features 64GB onboard storage. It will also come with 6GB RAM option with 64GB storage, priced at Rs 17,999. The handset will go on sale starting January 20 on Flipkart exclusively, and hihonor.in. It will be available in four color variants, including Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, Lily Valley White, and Magic Night Black. The initial launch offers announced by Honor include Rs 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio, and Rs 2,800 Cleartrip voucher.

Honor 10 Lite specifications and features

The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch, and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 512G via microSD card slot.

Watch Video: Honor 9 Lite First Look

On the imaging front, the Honor 10 Lite offers AI-backed cameras. Consumers will find a dual-rear camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Up front, the device gets a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs EMUI 9 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone flaunts a glass-like 3D rear panel, and for security there’s a physical fingerprint sensor and face unlock security. The handset is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.