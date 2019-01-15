comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710 launched in India: Prices, availability, specifications, features
News

Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710 launched in India: Prices, availability, specifications, features

News

The Honor 10 Lite will be exclusively available through Flipkart.

  • Updated: January 15, 2019 12:31 PM IST
honor-10-lite

Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its latest budget Honor 10 Lite smartphone in India. The selfie-centric Honor 9 Lite successor was first launched in China in November. It comes with new waterdrop-notch style display and a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Honor 10 Lite prices, offers

The Honor 10 Lite has been priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the starting 4GB RAM variant, which features 64GB onboard storage. It will also come with 6GB RAM option with 64GB storage, priced at Rs 17,999. The handset will go on sale starting January 20 on Flipkart exclusively, and hihonor.in. It will be available in four color variants, including Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, Lily Valley White, and Magic Night Black. The initial launch offers announced by Honor include Rs 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio, and Rs 2,800 Cleartrip voucher.

Honor 10 Lite First Impressions: Realme U1 gets strong competition

Also Read

Honor 10 Lite First Impressions: Realme U1 gets strong competition

Honor 10 Lite specifications and features

The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch, and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 512G via microSD card slot.

Watch Video: Honor 9 Lite First Look

On the imaging front, the Honor 10 Lite offers AI-backed cameras. Consumers will find a dual-rear camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Up front, the device gets a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs EMUI 9 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone flaunts a glass-like 3D rear panel, and for security there’s a physical fingerprint sensor and face unlock security. The handset is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

You Might be Interested

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite

2.4

10999

Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0
HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
13MP + 2MP dual camera with Bokeh Effect
Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite
Android Pie
Kirin 710 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 12:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 15, 2019 12:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report
thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Honor 10 Lite launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999

Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 10 Lite launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999

News

Honor 10 Lite launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999
Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

News

Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon
Flipkart Republic Day Sale announced, starts from January 20

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day Sale announced, starts from January 20
Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

News

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mijia Laser Projector TV, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Honor View 20 अमेजन पर हुआ प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, फ्री मिल रहे हैं 3 हजार के ईयरफोन

Realme 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

LG V40 ThinQ भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, होगा अमेजन एक्सक्लूसिव

Huami ने भारत में लॉन्च की Amazfit Verge स्मार्टवॉच, फोन की तरह कर सकते हैं कॉल

News

Honor 10 Lite launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999
News
Honor 10 Lite launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999
Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

News

Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon
Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more
Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

News

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched