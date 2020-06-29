comscore Honor 10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security patch update | BGR India
Honor 10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security patch update

The Honor 10 Lite update is currently available for users based in Europe and is likely to roll out in other countries soon.

  Published: June 29, 2020 1:48 PM IST
honor 10 lite review lead

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Honor is rolling out a new software update for the Honor 10 Lite smartphone. The latest update brings the June 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not mention any new newly added features.

The latest Honor 10 Lite update bumps up the software build version number to EMUI 10.0.0.201 with an OTA firmware size of about 125 MB. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The OTA update is currently available for users based in Europe and is likely to roll out in other countries soon.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

As per the changelog, Honor patch notes mention fixes for 2 critical and 12 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. However, no medium and low CVE levels were found. The June 2020 security update for the Honor 10 Lite smartphone additionally fixes a host of vulnerabilities on the device. It fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components, among other exploits.

The handset OTA update is rolling out to a limited number of users incrementally. Thus, it may take a while in reaching all units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, its availability can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Honor 10 Lite features, specifications

The Honor 10 Lite smartphone made its debut back in November 2018. It flaunts a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The device has a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 3,400 mAh battery along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. For connectivity options, the smartphone has WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

  • Published Date: June 29, 2020 1:48 PM IST

