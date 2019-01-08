Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India today at 8PM: All you need to know

Honor has started teasing a new smartphone launch in India on January 15. The latest teasers reveal that it will be the Honor 10 Lite. However, the company is also teasing an unveiling tonight at 8:00PM on Flipkart, and it is likley that it will be the same device. The teaser doesn’t mention the name of the smartphone, but reveals that it will redefine selfies in 2019. The Honor 10 Lite comes with a 24-megapixel selfie snapper, and a screen with waterdrop notch, which makes us believe that it is the same device.

The Honor smartphone was launched in China back in November 2018. The device comes with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant. It is priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,500) for the 6GB/64GB configuration and CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,500) for the 6GB /128GB configuration.

Honor 10 Lite specifications and features

To recall, the Honor 10 Lite packs a 6.21-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. At its core is a 2.2GHz Kirin 710 octa-core chipset. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It kept alive by a 3,400mAh battery.

On the imaging front, there is a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel f/1.8 camera sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. For shooting selfies, there is a 24-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.