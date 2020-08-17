Honor 10 Lite update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

Huawei sub-brand company is globally rolling out a new software update for the Honor 10 Lite smartphone. The latest update brings the month-old July 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not mention any newly added features. Also Read - Honor View 20 getting new Magic UI 3.1 update in India

The new Honor 10 Lite update bumps up the EMUI build version to V10.0.0.210 (C675E17R1P3) with an OTA size of about 663 MB. The latest update runs on the Android 10 OS-based on EMUI 10 software and brings security enhancements to the device, RPRNA reports. Honor will likely roll out the latest month August 2020 security patch soon. Also Read - Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Check price in India, offers

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

According to Google’s Android Bulletin, the July 2020 security patch primarily fixes several security vulnerabilities on the device. Honor patch notes additionally mention fixes for 5 critical and 9 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. However, no medium and low CVE levels bugs were found. Also Read - Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM: Check offers, price

The OTA update is rolling out in batches, so it could take a while before reaching all Honor 10 Lite units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Honor 10 Lite specifications and features

The Honor 10 Lite made its debut back in November 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 3,400mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone also supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.