comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Price, specifications compared
News

Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Price, specifications compared

News

Here's a look at how the Honor 10 Lite compares against its contemporaries like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.

  • Published: April 8, 2019 11:52 AM IST
honor 10 lite review lead

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Earlier this year in January, the Honor 10 Lite was launched in India. Since launch, the smartphone has been quite popular among buyers on different e-commerce sites. Now that it has been in the market for a few months, let’s take a look at how it manages to fare against some of its contemporaries.

Prices for the Honor 10 Lite start from Rs 13,999, which puts it in the territory of the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Another device in this category that competes with the Honor 10 Lite is the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2. Apart from a lower starting price, the highlight of Asus’ smartphone is that it runs stock Android OS. Here’s a quick look at how the Honor 10 Lite compares against the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Zenfone Max Pro M2.

Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2: Prices

All three devices in this comparison are available in more than one variant. The Honor 10 Lite is available in two variants priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB), and Rs 17,999 (6GB+64GB). Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro too is available in two variants priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB), and Rs 16,999 (6GB+128GB). The Zenfone Max Pro M2 though is available in three variants. These are priced at Rs 9,999 (3GB+32GB), Rs 11,999 (4GB+64GB), and Rs 13,999 (6GB+64GB).

Watch: Honor 10 First Look

Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2: Specifications

Display

All three devices feature a notch design with 19:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The displays too are over 6-inches tall with very little separating them. Honor has opted for a 6.21-inch screen, Xiaomi has opted for a 6.3-inch screen, and Asus has opted for a 6.26-inch screen.

Power

The devices all have an octa-core CPU under their hoods. The Honor 10 Lite is powered by an in-house Kirin 710 SoC, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC. Lastly, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is powered by a slightly older Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Asus’ smartphone has the biggest battery (5,000mAh) powering its smartphone. Xiaomi’s smartphone follows with a 4,000mAh, while the Honor 10 Lite is backed by a rather modest 3,400mAh battery.

Cameras

All devices here feature a dual-camera setup at the back, but the newest Redmi Note 7 Pro seems to have the best. It features a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Honor 10 Lite features a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, while the Zenfone Max Pro M2 features 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

As far as selfies are concerned though, the Honor 10 Lite leads the pack with a 24-megapixel front sensor. Both Asus and Xiaomi’s devices, on the other hand, feature a 13-megapixel front sensor.

Software

On the software front, Honor and Xiaomi smartphones both run Android Pie wrapped under their respective UIs. Though Asus has the advantage of offering stock Android, it is a now-dated Oreo version.

Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comparison table

Features Honor 10 Lite Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Dimensions 154.8×73.64×7.95mm 59.21×75.21×8.1mm 157.9×75.5×8.5 mm
Weight 162 grams 186 grams 175 grams
Display 6.21-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.26-inch FHD+
Processor Kirin 710 octa-core Snapdragon 675 octa-core Snapdragon 660 octa-core
RAM 4GB/6GB 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB/6GB
Memory 64GB (expandable) 64GB/128GB (expandable) 32GB/64GB (expandable)
Rear Camera 13MP+2MP 48MP+5MP 12MP+5MP
Front Camera 24MP 13MP 13MP
Battery 3,400mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAh
OS Android Pie (EMUI 9) Android Pie (MIUI 10) Android Oreo
Prices Rs 13,999/17,999 Rs 13,999/16,999 Rs 9,999/11,999/13,999
  • Published Date: April 8, 2019 11:52 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report
News
Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report
Dish TV removes 30-days lock-in period for pay channels and select channel bouquets

News

Dish TV removes 30-days lock-in period for pay channels and select channel bouquets

Korea Telecom announces unlimited 5G data plans but limits tethering

News

Korea Telecom announces unlimited 5G data plans but limits tethering

Android Q may support 3D touch-like functionality called 'deep-press'

News

Android Q may support 3D touch-like functionality called 'deep-press'

Vivo Y5 to reportedly launch in India this month

News

Vivo Y5 to reportedly launch in India this month

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2

Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report

Dish TV removes 30-days lock-in period for pay channels and select channel bouquets

Korea Telecom announces unlimited 5G data plans but limits tethering

Android Q may support 3D touch-like functionality called 'deep-press'

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2

News

Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2
Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report

News

Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report
Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Top deals

Deals

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Top deals
Honor Gala Sale: Top deals to know

Deals

Honor Gala Sale: Top deals to know
Honor Gala Festival Sale: April 8 to April 12

Deals

Honor Gala Festival Sale: April 8 to April 12

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: 11 अप्रैल से इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगी बेहतरीन डील्स

Oppo Reno स्मार्टफोन 10x zoom के साथ इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Honor Gala सेल: पांच साल पूरे करने की खुशी में ऑनर अपने स्मार्टफोन पर दे रहा है 50% तक का डिस्काउंट

Airtel ने पेश किया 248 रुपये वाले फस्ट टाइम रिचार्ज प्लान, 28 दिनों तक कीजिए अनलिमिटेड कॉल

Samsung Galaxy A20 आज से होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2
News
Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2
Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report

News

Xiaomi to launch 50-inch Mi TV 4A in India soon: Report
Dish TV removes 30-days lock-in period for pay channels and select channel bouquets

News

Dish TV removes 30-days lock-in period for pay channels and select channel bouquets
Korea Telecom announces unlimited 5G data plans but limits tethering

News

Korea Telecom announces unlimited 5G data plans but limits tethering
Android Q may support 3D touch-like functionality called 'deep-press'

News

Android Q may support 3D touch-like functionality called 'deep-press'