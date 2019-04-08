Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Price, specifications compared

Earlier this year in January, the Honor 10 Lite was launched in India. Since launch, the smartphone has been quite popular among buyers on different e-commerce sites. Now that it has been in the market for a few months, let’s take a look at how it manages to fare against some of its contemporaries.

Prices for the Honor 10 Lite start from Rs 13,999, which puts it in the territory of the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Another device in this category that competes with the Honor 10 Lite is the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2. Apart from a lower starting price, the highlight of Asus’ smartphone is that it runs stock Android OS. Here’s a quick look at how the Honor 10 Lite compares against the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Zenfone Max Pro M2.

Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2: Prices

All three devices in this comparison are available in more than one variant. The Honor 10 Lite is available in two variants priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB), and Rs 17,999 (6GB+64GB). Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro too is available in two variants priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB+64GB), and Rs 16,999 (6GB+128GB). The Zenfone Max Pro M2 though is available in three variants. These are priced at Rs 9,999 (3GB+32GB), Rs 11,999 (4GB+64GB), and Rs 13,999 (6GB+64GB).

Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M2: Specifications

Display

All three devices feature a notch design with 19:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The displays too are over 6-inches tall with very little separating them. Honor has opted for a 6.21-inch screen, Xiaomi has opted for a 6.3-inch screen, and Asus has opted for a 6.26-inch screen.

Power

The devices all have an octa-core CPU under their hoods. The Honor 10 Lite is powered by an in-house Kirin 710 SoC, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC. Lastly, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is powered by a slightly older Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Asus’ smartphone has the biggest battery (5,000mAh) powering its smartphone. Xiaomi’s smartphone follows with a 4,000mAh, while the Honor 10 Lite is backed by a rather modest 3,400mAh battery.

Cameras

All devices here feature a dual-camera setup at the back, but the newest Redmi Note 7 Pro seems to have the best. It features a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Honor 10 Lite features a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, while the Zenfone Max Pro M2 features 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

As far as selfies are concerned though, the Honor 10 Lite leads the pack with a 24-megapixel front sensor. Both Asus and Xiaomi’s devices, on the other hand, feature a 13-megapixel front sensor.

Software

On the software front, Honor and Xiaomi smartphones both run Android Pie wrapped under their respective UIs. Though Asus has the advantage of offering stock Android, it is a now-dated Oreo version.

Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comparison table