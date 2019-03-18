comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant launched for Rs 11,999
News

Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant launched for Rs 11,999

News

The selfie-centric Honor 10 Lite comes with a 24-megapixel AI-powered camera and a Dewdrop display.

  • Published: March 18, 2019 3:50 PM IST
honor 10 lite review lead

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Honor has launched a new variant of its Honor 10 Lite smartphone, which made its debut in India earlier this year. The new 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant cost Rs 11,999. The bigger 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration is already available for Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant retails at Rs 17,999. The new variant will be available for purchase in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black color options in the country via Flipkart. The other variants can be brought in Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, Lily Valley White, and Magic Night Black color variant.

Honor 10 Lite specifications and features

The selfie-centric smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel AI-powered camera, a Dewdrop display and a shimmering color gradient back. The Honor 10 Lite (review) is the successor to the Honor 9 Lite. The company claims that it has sold more than 1.5 million Honor 9 Lite devices so far. The Honor 10 Lite packs a 6.21-inch panel with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, it also comes with a TUV-certified eye care mode, designed to decrease the blue light effect from the panel.

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

Also Read

Black Shark 2 silver variant photos leaked hours before launch

The device is built around Huawei’s in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. There is also an option to expand the storage by up to 512GB via microSD card slot. Optics wise, the handset offers AI-backed cameras. One will witness two cameras on the rear side, comprising of a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera sensor. For capturing selfies, the smartphone sports a 24-megapixel shooter on the front.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

It is equipped with AI scene detection technology as well on both rear and front cameras. The Honor 10 Lite ships with EMUI 9 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The handset flaunts a glass-like 3D rear panel. As for the biometric sensors, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock security as well. The handset is powered by a small 3,400mAh battery.

You Might be Interested

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite

2.4

10999

Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0
HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
13MP + 2MP dual camera with Bokeh Effect
Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite

13999

Android Pie
Kirin 710 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: March 18, 2019 3:50 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online
News
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online
Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,000mAh battery goes official

Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio

News

Oppo Reno to feature a display with 91.3% screen-to-body ratio

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

News

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone may debut in June 2019; could be priced at $999: Report

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant launched for Rs 11,999

Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected

ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online

Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant launched for Rs 11,999

News

Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant launched for Rs 11,999
Honor 8S, Honor 8A Pro pass EEC certification

News

Honor 8S, Honor 8A Pro pass EEC certification
Honor 10i live photos leaked online hinting at triple-camera setup

News

Honor 10i live photos leaked online hinting at triple-camera setup
Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18

News

Honor 8X set to get EMUI 9.0 from March 18
Honor Days Sale on Amazon India: Top deals to know

Deals

Honor Days Sale on Amazon India: Top deals to know

हिंदी समाचार

Apex Legends ने 3.5 लाख चीटर्स को किया बैन, गेम खेलते वक्त कर रहे थे बेईमानी

आज से सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगा सैमसंग Galaxy A10 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लॉन्च से पहले शाओमी के गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark 2 के सिल्वर वेरिएंट की तस्वीरें हुई लीक

Tecno ने लॉन्च किया बजट स्मार्टफोन Camon iSKY 3, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Redmi 7, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant launched for Rs 11,999
News
Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant launched for Rs 11,999
Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected

News

Samsung schedules 'A Galaxy Event' for April 10; Galaxy A90 and more expected
ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras

News

ZTE's 5G Axon S phone renders surface online with horizontal slider, triple cameras
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Go smartphone spotted online
Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A10 goes on sale in India