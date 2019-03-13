Honor 10i live photos leaked online hinting at triple-camera setup

A newly leaked Honor device with a triple-camera setup has surfaced online. First spotted on a Russian website, the handset is called Honor 10i, and is probably the first Honor phone (besides the Honor Magic 2) to boast triple cameras. Honor has a couple of devices with the 10 number currently namely the Honor 10 and Honor 10 Lite. However, those are last year devices and both come with dual cameras, the latter being launched in India as well with a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag.

Honor 10i leaked specifications, features

This is a first encounter with the Honor 10i, and as such, comes with limited information as far as its specifications and possible pricing are concerned. As per Hi-Tech.ru, the Honor 10i will rock a 6.2-inch IPS panel with FHD+ resolution. From the looks of it, this seems to be a Huawei Nova 4e that will be announced tomorrow in China. Huawei is no stranger to rebranding its smartphones and this could be another case of the same.

Apart from the design similarities, the reported triple-camera setup which consists of a 24 megapixel + 8 megapixel + 2 megapixel sensors also lends credibility to that assumption. The front camera will also have a 32-megapixel sensor, a trait which was again reported for the Huawei Nova 4e.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Besides that, the source claims the handset will rock a Kirin 710 SoC along with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Battery capacity is not known yet, but the source confirms that the Honor 10i has NFC. A lot still remains to be known about the mystery device but we don’t think we will have to wait long for the official launch of the handset.