comscore Honor 10X Lite launched: Specs, price and other details | BGR India
News

Honor 10X Lite launched globally: Specs, price, and other details to know

News

The Honor 10X Lite is the successor to the previously launched Honor 9X Lite. Here's everything you need to know about the smartphone.

  • Updated: November 10, 2020 8:12 PM IST
honor10x-lite

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched a new smartphone in the global market today called Honor 10X Lite. There are no words on the India launch of the new 10X Lite yet but given most of the previously launched Honor phones have made their way to the Indian market, this one will too soon. The smartphone goes official at a price starting at EUR 229.90 which roughly translates to Rs 20,200. Also Read - Honor Band 6 officially launches: Big AMOLED display, new colors, and more

The Honor 10X Lite is the successor to the previously launched 9X Lite. Some of the key highlights of the new smartphone are a punch hole display and quad rear camera system. The phone comes in three colours including Emerald Green, Icelandic Frost, and Midnight Black. Similar to all the recently launched Huawei and Honor smartphones this one too doesn’t come with Google services. Also Read - Tencent Game Honor of Kings Gets 100 Million Daily Active Users

Honor 10X Lite price

Honor launched the new 10X Lite with a price starting at EUR 229.90 which roughly translates to Rs 20,200. This phone comes in only one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card. The company further announced an additional EUR 30 (around Rs. 2,600) discount in select markets. To recollect, the smartphone was launched in Saudi Arabia last month at SAR 769 which roughly translates to around Rs 15,200 for the same single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Also Read - Honor 10X Lite में होंगे 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी, लॉन्च से पहले स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स का खुलासा

Honor 10X Lite specifications

The Honor 10X Lite comes packed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixels screen resolution. The smartphone runs Android 10-based MagicUI 3.1 but doesn’t bundled Google services including Google Play Store. The phone instead comes packed with HMS 4.1 that brings Huawei AppGallery and other features to fill the void left by Google’s services.

It is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 10X Lite features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP secondary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the latest device includes an 8MP sensor. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a massive 5000mAh battery with support company’s 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2020 8:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 10, 2020 8:12 PM IST

