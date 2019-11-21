Honor is bringing its premium Honor 20 smartphone on Amazon India on November 26. Up until today, the device was exclusively available through Flipkart. The Honor 20 was initially launched in June in India at a price of Rs 32,999. Honor permanently slashed the price of the device recently to Rs 24,999. But, for the Amazon India launch offer, the company will be selling the Honor 20 at Rs 22,999 for four days until November 29. After this, from November 30 onwards, the price will again go back to Rs 24,999.

The Honor 20 series was in India included the Honor 20, 20 Pro and Honor 20i, although the Pro variant never went on sale in India. The company’s flagship phone with quad-camera setup and top-notch specifications went on sale in June. It was launched in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Features and specifications

The Honor 20 is equipped with a 6.26-inch LCD IPS display with 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at full-HD+ resolution. The handset flaunts a punch hole camera design. The device draws its power from Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. The handset comes with a physical fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button at the side. Furthermore, the flagship phone runs Android 9 Pie based Magic UI 2.1 out-of-the-box.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

In terms of camera, the smartphone packs a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor. Furthermore, it is fueled by a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support. The device offers a USB Type-C port.

Features Honor 20 Price 24999 Chipset Kirin 980 SoC OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Front Camera 32MP Battery 3,750mAh

Story Timeline