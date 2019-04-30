comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders reveal color options ahead of May 21 launch
News

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders reveal color options ahead of May 21 launch

News

Honor is set to unveil the flagship Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones on May 21. Now, ahead of the launch, leaked renders show off four different color options of Black, Blue, White and Purple.

  • Published: April 30, 2019 10:26 AM IST
honor 20 leaked renders

After debuting P30-series smartphones in Paris, Huawei is all set to introduce the new flagship smartphones under sub-brand Honor. The series will be called Honor 20, and the event is set for May 21 in London. Now, ahead of the launch, we have come across leaked specifications, and the latest leaked renders show off four color options.

The Honor 20 leaked renders show off the smartphone in Blue, Black and White (breathing crystal), color options. The renders also show off triple rear camera setup, where one camera will likely allow periscope like 5x zoom, just as we’ve seen on the Huawei P30 Pro.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

The fourth color is Purple (Twilight), and it appears to be the Honor 20 Pro. The render shows off a quad-rear camera setup, where one is likely to be a ToF sensor. The Honor 20 series, being flagship offering from the company, is expected to be powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM. The storage could vary between 64GB to 256GB.

Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras and gradient color scheme

Also Read

Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras and gradient color scheme

In terms of photography, the main sensor is expected to be of 48-megapixel resolution, but there is no clarity on whether or not the company will use SuperSpectrum technology that we have seen on the P30 series.

Honor 20i with triple rear cameras, Kirin 710 SoC launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Also Read

Honor 20i with triple rear cameras, Kirin 710 SoC launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Up front, an edge-to-edge display with a notch is expected. But it remains to be seen if Honor will go for a dewdrop style notch, or go for Honor View 20 like in-display selfie camera. Also, the leaked renders do not show off the physical fingerprint scanner at the back, and we hope to see an in-display fingerprint scanner on the new Honor 20-series smartphones. There is no word on the pricing or other details, but as the launch draws closer, we expect more leaks to pour in.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched
News
Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched
Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

News

Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

OnePlus 7 Pro sketch appears in full-page newspaper ad with more teasers

News

OnePlus 7 Pro sketch appears in full-page newspaper ad with more teasers

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

News

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level

Gaming

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options

News

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options
Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000
Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

News

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks
Honor 8S launched in Russia

News

Honor 8S launched in Russia
Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets new software update

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Daily Quiz 30 April 2019: दीजिए पांच आसान सवालों के जवाब और जीतें Mi LED Android TV

6,999 रुपये कीमत वाला ट्रिपल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन Infinix Smart 3 Plus आज से होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर सेल पर आएगा Samsung Galaxy M30, नो-कॉस्ट EMI पर यहां से खरीदें

32MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Redmi Y3 की सेल आज, जानें ऑफर और फीचर्स

क्रिकेट सीजन के चलते WhatsApp ने पेश किया क्रिकेट स्टिकर्स पैक, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

News

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2
News
Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2
Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

News

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti
Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales

News

Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options

News

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options