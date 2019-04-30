Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders reveal color options ahead of May 21 launch

After debuting P30-series smartphones in Paris, Huawei is all set to introduce the new flagship smartphones under sub-brand Honor. The series will be called Honor 20, and the event is set for May 21 in London. Now, ahead of the launch, we have come across leaked specifications, and the latest leaked renders show off four color options.

The Honor 20 leaked renders show off the smartphone in Blue, Black and White (breathing crystal), color options. The renders also show off triple rear camera setup, where one camera will likely allow periscope like 5x zoom, just as we’ve seen on the Huawei P30 Pro.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

The fourth color is Purple (Twilight), and it appears to be the Honor 20 Pro. The render shows off a quad-rear camera setup, where one is likely to be a ToF sensor. The Honor 20 series, being flagship offering from the company, is expected to be powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM. The storage could vary between 64GB to 256GB.

In terms of photography, the main sensor is expected to be of 48-megapixel resolution, but there is no clarity on whether or not the company will use SuperSpectrum technology that we have seen on the P30 series.

Up front, an edge-to-edge display with a notch is expected. But it remains to be seen if Honor will go for a dewdrop style notch, or go for Honor View 20 like in-display selfie camera. Also, the leaked renders do not show off the physical fingerprint scanner at the back, and we hope to see an in-display fingerprint scanner on the new Honor 20-series smartphones. There is no word on the pricing or other details, but as the launch draws closer, we expect more leaks to pour in.