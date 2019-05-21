Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro with 48MP camera, punch-hole display launched: Price, specifications and features

Honor has unveiled its flagship Honor 20-series smartphones at a global event in London today. The company launched Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones with quad-camera setup and top-end specifications to compete in the mid-premium segment captured by OnePlus. Alongside, the company has also extended its Honor 20 Lite sales for the European market. The mid-budget 20 Lite was earlier launched for the Malaysian market, and the select part of UK.

Honor will also launch the same phones in India next month on June 11. The company has already sent out the invites for the event and we are expecting both Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro to make it to India with similar specifications, configurations and color options. It is already confirmed that the Honor 20 Series will be sold via Flipkart in India.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro: Price, Availability and Colors

The Honor 20 has been priced at EUR 499 (approximately Rs 38,950) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Pro model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost EUR 599 (approximately Rs 46,750).

The colors would be slightly different gradient shades in both smartphones. The Honor 20 will come in two colour options – Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. The Honor 20 Pro will be made available in Phantom Blue and Phantom Black.

Honor 20: Specifications and features

The Honor 20 sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ LCD IPS display with 412ppi pixel density, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and a punch hole camera design (4.5mm). The handset is backed by Huawei’s top-of-the-line HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. It 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage supported by microSD card expansion slot. Honor didn’t include the in-display fingerprint sensor, and the phone instead, features a physical fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button at the side.

In terms of camera, the smartphone packs quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor for depth effects, and another 2-megapixel macro lens that will allow users to take images in 4cms proximity. Upfront, Honor 20 boasts of a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture in punch-hole display.

The Honor 20 is backed by a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support with USB Type-C. Honor claims that the phone can charge to 50 percent within 30 minutes. The phone will run Android 9 Pie based Magic UI 2.1 out-of-the-box.

Honor 20 Pro: Specifications and Features

Just like the Honor 20, the Honor 20 Pro also sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ LCD IPS display with a punch hole camera design. The chipset remains the same, but you get more storage and RAM. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Here too the fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button on the side.

The camera setup sees a change on the Honor 20 Pro. You still get a quad lens setup, but the primary 48-megapixel (Sony IMX586 sensor) comes with the widest f/1.4 aperture lens on a smartphone. There is a secondary 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and 3x optical zoom support. Then you have a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor that will allow users to take images in 4cms proximity.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

The Honor 20 Pro also runs Android 9 Pie based Magic UI 2.1 out-of-the-box. It packs in 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support with USB Type-C, but comes with a slightly larger 4,000mAh battery instead of 3,750mAh on the Honor 20.

Disclaimer: Honor sponsored the correspondent’s flights and hotel accommodation for the Honor 20 series launch event in London.