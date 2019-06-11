The Honor 20 launch is all set to make its debut in India today. The series is expected to include Honor 20, Honor 20i and Honor 20 Pro smartphones. These will be made available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has already confirmed the names of the Honor 20 series. To recall, the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro handsets were officially unveiled at an event in London in May this year. The Honor 20i also made its debut in China last month.

How to watch Honor 20 launch livestream

The Honor launch event will begin at 11:30AM today, and you can watch the event live on Honor India’s official YouTube site. Alternatively, you can follow the proceedings in the video embedded below.

Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 20 Pro expected price

The Honor 20 has been priced at EUR 499 (approximately Rs 38,950) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the Pro model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost EUR 599 (approximately Rs 46,750). The Honor 20i was launched in China in four storage variants. The 4GB RAM/128GB storage model is priced at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,600). The 6GB/64GB variant is priced at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,600). The 6GB/128GB configuration carries a price label of RMB 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,700). Furthermore, there is also a 6GB/256GB model, which is priced at RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,800).

Honor 20 features, specifications

The Honor 20 sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ LCD IPS display with 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset offers a punch hole camera design. It is powered by Huawei’s flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. The device comes with 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The handset features a physical fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button at the side. Furthermore, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie based Magic UI 2.1 out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera, the smartphone bears a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor for depth effects, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, the device packs a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Furthermore, it is backed by a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support with USB Type-C.

Honor 20 Pro features, specifications

Just like the standard variant, the Honor 20 Pro also packs a 6.26-inch full-HD+ LCD IPS display. One will find the punch hole camera design on this phone too. The Kirin 980 chipset remains the same, but you get more storage and RAM with this device. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The Pro variant ships with Android 9 Pie based Magic UI 2.1.

In terms of camera, you get a quad-lens setup, which includes a 48-megapixel (Sony IMX586 sensor) with f/1.4 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, which supports OIS and 3x optical zoom. Moreover, you will also get a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. It packs in 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support with USB Type-C. Additionally, the device is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery.

Honor 20i features, specifications

The Honor 20i is the most affordable phone among the three. It offers a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Kirin 710 octa-core SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. Furthermore, a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB is also present.

In terms of photography, there is a triple camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 24-megapixel main camera with wider f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the device features a 32-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies. Moreover, the cameras are backed by AI and supports AI beauty mode, night scene mode and more.