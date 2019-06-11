Honor has launched its latest Honor 20 series in India. The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are the company’s flagship phones with quad-camera setup and top-notch specifications. The devices also offer a punch hole display design, unlike the Honor 20i. The latter is a mid-range phone from Honor which packs a triple rear camera setup. Interested customers can get the latest Honor 20 series phones via Flipkart. The Honor 20 will go on sale starting from June 25, while the Honor 20i will be available from June 18. The company hasn’t mentioned the Pro variant’s release date, but it will be available soon.

Honor 20, Honor 20i, Honor 20 Pro prices in India

The Honor 20 price in India starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Pro variant of the device will cost you Rs 39,999. The company will be selling the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant for the same price. The 4GB RAM/128GB storage model of the Honor 20i is priced in India at Rs 14,999.

Honor 20 features, specifications

The Honor 20 is equipped with a 6.26-inch LCD IPS display with 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at full-HD+ resolution. The handset flaunts a punch hole camera design. The device draws its power from Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. The handset comes with a physical fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button at the side. Furthermore, the flagship phone runs Android 9 Pie based Magic UI 2.1 out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera, the smartphone packs a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor. Furthermore, it is fueled by a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support. The device offers a USB Type-C port.

Honor 20i features, specifications

The mid-range Honor 20i is the most affordable phone among the three. The device bears a 6.21-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a waterdrop style notch display design, unlike the top end phones. At its heart is a Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. Furthermore, you can also expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a microSD card slot.

In terms of photography, there is a triple camera setup on the rear side of the phone. It includes a 24-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device packs a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. Moreover, the AI backed cameras also supports AI beauty mode. It also offers support for night scene mode and more.

Honor 20 Pro features, specifications

The Pro model sports a tall 6.26-inch full-HD+ LCD IPS display. It is built around a Kirin 980 chipset, similar to the Honor 20, but you get more storage and RAM with this device. The device comes with 8GB RAM/256GB storage option. The Pro variant ships with Android 9 Pie based Magic UI 2.1 out of the box. Additionally, this smartphone is kept alive by a large 4,000mAh battery.

On the imaging front, there is a quad-lens setup, which packs a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.4 aperture. This setup is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, which supports OIS and 3x optical zoom. Moreover, there is also a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. It offers 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging support with USB Type-C.