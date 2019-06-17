comscore Honor 20i sale, Honor 20 sale: Price, specifications, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed: Price in India, features, specifications
News

Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed: Price in India, features, specifications

News

The Honor 20 and Honor 20i were launched in India alongside the Honor 20 Pro last week. Prices for the series start from Rs 14,999, and go up to Rs 39,999.

  • Published: June 17, 2019 2:41 PM IST
Honor 20i Review (3)

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Honor launched its Honor 20 series in India last week. The series consists of the Honor 20i, Honor 20, and the Honor 20 Pro. Prices for the series start from Rs 14,999, and go up to Rs 39,999. Read on to find out about when you can get your hands on the devices.

Honor 20, Honor 20i sale, prices in India

Of the three devices, the Honor 20 and the Honor 20i will first go on sale. The Honor 20i will go on sale tomorrow (June 18) via Flipkart, and offline channels. The smartphone costs Rs 14,999, and comes with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM. Buyers will be able to choose from Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Phantom Red colors. The Honor 20, on the other hand, will go on sale on June 25 via Flipkart. It costs Rs 32,999, and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Honor 20, Honor 20i sale offers

Honor has also announced a bunch of offers for the Honor 20 and Honor 20i. These include no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 5,500 and Rs 2,500 per month respectively. The company has also announced a buyback offer, where it offers up to 90 percent value of the smartphone if returned within 90 days.

Additionally, Honor has partnered Reliance Jio to offer up to Rs 2,200 cashback, and up to 125GB additional 4G data. To be eligible, users will need to perform a recharge of Rs 198/Rs 299 via the MyJio app. Upon recharge, the 5G additional data voucher will be credited to the user’s MyJio account.

Honor 20 features, specifications

The Honor 20 features a 6.26-inch LCD IPS display with FHD+ resolution. Huawei’s Kirin 980 octa-core SoC powers the device, and there is a 3,750mAh battery under the hood. The battery supports 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.1.

The Honor 20 also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel sensor.

Honor 20i features, specifications

The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. Under the hood is a Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. There is a 3,400mAh battery making sure everything ticks.

For photography, there’s a triple-camera setup at the back. This consists of a 24-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front is a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. Moreover, the cameras also support AI-backed beauty mode. There is also support for night scene mode and more.

Features Honor 20 Pro Honor 20 Honor 20i
Display 6.5-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED 6.21-inch-Full HD+
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Processor Kirin 980 SoC Kirin 980 SoC Huawei Kirin 710 SoC
Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM 6GB RAM and 256GB
Rear Camera Quad cameras Triple – 48MP + 20MP + 8MP Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP 32MP 32MP
Battery Capacity 3,650mAh 3,650mAh 3,400mAh
Connectivity 2G,3G,4G 2G,3G,4G 2G,3G,4G
Prices (Rs) 39,999 32,999 14,999

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20 Pro
Android 9 Pie
Kirin 980 SoC
Quad cameras
Honor 20

Honor 20
Kirin 980 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 20MP + 8MP
Honor 20i

Honor 20i

14999

Android 9 Pie
Huawei Kirin 710 SoC
Triple - 24MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: June 17, 2019 2:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro key display detail leaked
thumb-img
News
BSNL launches Rs 168 STV offering International roaming
thumb-img
Gaming
PMCO 2019 India Finals details
thumb-img
News
Infinix Hot 7 Pro goes on sale today

Editor's Pick

Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed
News
Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed
Android Q Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 and 6T now available

News

Android Q Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 and 6T now available

Uber piloting 24x7 on-trip security helpline

News

Uber piloting 24x7 on-trip security helpline

WhatsApp update ensures that you don t send images to the wrong contact

News

WhatsApp update ensures that you don t send images to the wrong contact

Huawei Mate 30 Pro key display detail leaked

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro key display detail leaked

Most Popular

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019

Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed

Android Q Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 and 6T now available

Uber piloting 24x7 on-trip security helpline

WhatsApp update ensures that you don t send images to the wrong contact

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019

News

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019
Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed

News

Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed
Infinix Hot 7 Pro goes on sale today

News

Infinix Hot 7 Pro goes on sale today
Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch today: Check specs

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch today: Check specs
Honor 20i review

Review

Honor 20i review

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 20i भारत में 18 जून और Honor 20 स्मार्टफोन 25 जून से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Motorola One Action स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई तस्वीरें, लीक हुईं मेेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Huawei Mate 30 Pro के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

Xiaomi ने Poco Launcher 2.0 को इंप्रूव डिजाइन और नए फीचर्स के साथ किया पेश

WhatsApp ने Beta यूजर्स के लिए रोलआउट किया नया अपडेट, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

News

Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019
News
Best Smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019
Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed

News

Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed
Android Q Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 and 6T now available

News

Android Q Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 and 6T now available
Uber piloting 24x7 on-trip security helpline

News

Uber piloting 24x7 on-trip security helpline
WhatsApp update ensures that you don t send images to the wrong contact

News

WhatsApp update ensures that you don t send images to the wrong contact