Honor launched its Honor 20 series in India last week. The series consists of the Honor 20i, Honor 20, and the Honor 20 Pro. Prices for the series start from Rs 14,999, and go up to Rs 39,999. Read on to find out about when you can get your hands on the devices.

Honor 20, Honor 20i sale, prices in India

Of the three devices, the Honor 20 and the Honor 20i will first go on sale. The Honor 20i will go on sale tomorrow (June 18) via Flipkart, and offline channels. The smartphone costs Rs 14,999, and comes with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM. Buyers will be able to choose from Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Phantom Red colors. The Honor 20, on the other hand, will go on sale on June 25 via Flipkart. It costs Rs 32,999, and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Honor 20, Honor 20i sale offers

Honor has also announced a bunch of offers for the Honor 20 and Honor 20i. These include no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 5,500 and Rs 2,500 per month respectively. The company has also announced a buyback offer, where it offers up to 90 percent value of the smartphone if returned within 90 days.

Additionally, Honor has partnered Reliance Jio to offer up to Rs 2,200 cashback, and up to 125GB additional 4G data. To be eligible, users will need to perform a recharge of Rs 198/Rs 299 via the MyJio app. Upon recharge, the 5G additional data voucher will be credited to the user’s MyJio account.

Honor 20 features, specifications

The Honor 20 features a 6.26-inch LCD IPS display with FHD+ resolution. Huawei’s Kirin 980 octa-core SoC powers the device, and there is a 3,750mAh battery under the hood. The battery supports 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.1.

The Honor 20 also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel sensor.

Honor 20i features, specifications

The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. Under the hood is a Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. There is a 3,400mAh battery making sure everything ticks.

For photography, there’s a triple-camera setup at the back. This consists of a 24-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front is a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. Moreover, the cameras also support AI-backed beauty mode. There is also support for night scene mode and more.

Features Honor 20 Pro Honor 20 Honor 20i Display 6.5-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED 6.21-inch-Full HD+ OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Processor Kirin 980 SoC Kirin 980 SoC Huawei Kirin 710 SoC Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM 6GB RAM and 256GB Rear Camera Quad cameras Triple – 48MP + 20MP + 8MP Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP 32MP Battery Capacity 3,650mAh 3,650mAh 3,400mAh Connectivity 2G,3G,4G 2G,3G,4G 2G,3G,4G Prices (Rs) 39,999 32,999 14,999

