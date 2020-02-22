comscore Honor 20 Lite gets EMUI 10 update based on Android 10 | BGR India
Honor 20 Lite gets EMUI 10 update based on Android 10

The latest Honor 20 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 update brings several additions to the device, including a visual UX overhaul.

  • Published: February 22, 2020 4:57 PM IST
Honor 20 Lite is now getting EMUI 10 update. The company recently released the latest Android 10 OS update for the Honor 9X device in India. Now, the company is pushing out the same stable Android 10-based EMUI 10 update for the Honor 20 Lite (and its rebranded version Honor 10i) as well.

As reported by HuaweiCentral, the latest update for the Honor 20 Lite and Honor 10i is being rolled out globally. However, its size and build version may vary depending on the region. The Honor 20 Lite device is receiving the update with firmware version EMUI 10.0.0.171 and is about 3.42 GB size. While, the Honor 10i getting the latest EMUI 10.0.0.155 version update with a package size of 3.37 GB.

The latest update is rolling out in a staged process via OTA. So, it could take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

The latest Android 10 OS update brings a host of features. These include the gesture-based navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more.

Additionally, the EMUI 10 software comes with several additions to the device, including a visual overhaul and a minimalist theme throughout the user interface. It also uses the Morandi color palette for a lighter yet rich look. The update further improves GPU Turbo, media playback enhancements, Phone Clone, and more.

Honor 20 Lite Specifications, Features

To recall, the Honor 20 Lite is a rebranded international version of the Honor 10i smartphone. The device made its debut back in April 2019. It flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2246 pixels) resolution and has an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device also features an Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It features a triple camera at the rear, which has a 24-megapixel primary sensor.

