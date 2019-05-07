comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 20 Lite with 32MP selfie camera, triple rear cameras launched: Price, availability, specifications
News

Honor 20 Lite with 32MP selfie camera, triple rear cameras launched: Price, availability, specifications

News

The Honor 20 Lite offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera, triple rear cameras, dewdrop-style notched display, 128GB internal storage and more.

  • Updated: May 7, 2019 6:24 PM IST
Honor 20 Lite

Honor is reportedly all set to unveil new smartphones, including Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro, at an event on May 21. Ahead of the grand event, the company has launched its mid-range Honor 20 Lite smartphone. The device offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera, triple rear cameras, dewdrop-style notched display and more. It is a successor to the Honor 10 Lite, which was introduced back in November 2018.

Honor 20 Lite price, availability

The Honor 20 Lite is priced at RM 949 (approximately Rs 15,900) in Malaysia, and GBP 249 (approximately Rs 22,500) in the UK. The newly launched smartphone is already on sale in Malaysia, as per the company. The device will be available in the UK on May 15, as per CNET. The Honor 20 Lite is soon expected to make its debut in other European and South East Asian markets. The company is offering the handset in three color options, which includes Phantom Red, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Blue.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup in April 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup in April 2019

Honor 20 Lite specifications, features

The Honor 20 Lite ships with Android 9 Pie operating system with EMUI 9.0. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, which is accompanied by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

It is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. The USP of the phone is its triple rear cameras. The setup includes a 24-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 sensor with ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. The front bears a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the phone packs a rear fingerprint sensor, a micro-USB 2.0 port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

  • Published Date: May 7, 2019 6:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 7, 2019 6:24 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get Community Beta 2
News
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get Community Beta 2
Nokia 4.2 Review

Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Mobile titles with Xbox Live support announced

Gaming

Mobile titles with Xbox Live support announced

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019

News

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019

Nokia 8 gets new software update: Report

News

Nokia 8 gets new software update: Report

Most Popular

Nokia 4.2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected

Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched

Galaxy S10 made us premium segment leader: Samsung India

Narendra Modi second most followed politician globally: Report

Instagram posts to be reviewed by Facebook fact-checkers

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched

News

Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched
HONOR 9N vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Which one’s the budget champion?

HONOR 9N vs Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Which one’s the budget champion?
HONOR 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 7: Which is the better value-for-money proposition?

HONOR 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 7: Which is the better value-for-money proposition?
Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts

Deals

Flipkart Summer Carnival Sale event starts
Honor 20 Pro front design, retail box leaked

News

Honor 20 Pro front design, retail box leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Google I/O 2019 : गूगल के इवेंट शुरू होने से पहले जानिए कौन से प्रोडॉक्ट लॉन्च कर सकती है Google

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea के May 2019 में ये हैं 300 रुपये के अंदर Best prepaid recharge plans

आज से शुरू हो रहा है Google का एनुअल इवेंट Google I/O

Nokia 8 स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स को मिलने लगा नया अपडेट

Redmi आगामी 13 मई को लॉन्च कर सकती है अपना फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected
News
Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected
Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched

News

Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched
Galaxy S10 made us premium segment leader: Samsung India

News

Galaxy S10 made us premium segment leader: Samsung India
Narendra Modi second most followed politician globally: Report

News

Narendra Modi second most followed politician globally: Report
Instagram posts to be reviewed by Facebook fact-checkers

News

Instagram posts to be reviewed by Facebook fact-checkers