Honor 20 Lite with 32MP selfie camera, triple rear cameras launched: Price, availability, specifications

Honor is reportedly all set to unveil new smartphones, including Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro, at an event on May 21. Ahead of the grand event, the company has launched its mid-range Honor 20 Lite smartphone. The device offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera, triple rear cameras, dewdrop-style notched display and more. It is a successor to the Honor 10 Lite, which was introduced back in November 2018.

Honor 20 Lite price, availability

The Honor 20 Lite is priced at RM 949 (approximately Rs 15,900) in Malaysia, and GBP 249 (approximately Rs 22,500) in the UK. The newly launched smartphone is already on sale in Malaysia, as per the company. The device will be available in the UK on May 15, as per CNET. The Honor 20 Lite is soon expected to make its debut in other European and South East Asian markets. The company is offering the handset in three color options, which includes Phantom Red, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Blue.

Honor 20 Lite specifications, features

The Honor 20 Lite ships with Android 9 Pie operating system with EMUI 9.0. It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, which is accompanied by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

It is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. The USP of the phone is its triple rear cameras. The setup includes a 24-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 sensor with ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. The front bears a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the phone packs a rear fingerprint sensor, a micro-USB 2.0 port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.