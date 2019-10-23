Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F launched; specifications

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei‘s sub-brand Honor has launched its latest smartphone in China. Called Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition), it is a new addition to the existing Honor 20 lineup. As part of the announcement, the company shared important details including specifications, price, and availability. It is worth noting that the company has not revealed any information about the international launch of the device. Honor is likely to launch the device in the Indian market in the coming months if not weeks.

Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) specifications

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) features a 6.3-inch OLED display. It also features a 20:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ resolution, and a waterdrop notch. Honor also stated that the display comes with TUV Rheinland certification for improved readability. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. Digging further, the device comes with Kirin 710F SoC along with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. In addition to this, the device also comes with a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Moving to the camera section, we get a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. The back of the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Honor 20 Lite triple-camera setup also features an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. This setup also features super night scene mode, AI scene recognition, and a portrait mode.

The smartphone comes with Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1 on the software side. Some of the new features include Ark Compiler, EROFS, and GPU Turbo 3.0. The device also comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging technology. In terms of connectivity, we also get dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio socket.

The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 1,399 RMB (approximately Rs 14,055). Moving up, we get 6GB RAM with 64GB storage for 1,499 RMB (approximately Rs 15,050), 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for 1,699 RMB (roughly Rs 17,050) and top of the line for 1,899 RMB (roughly Rs 19,050). The device is already available for pre-order and will go on sale from Oct 25, 2019. However, the base model will only be available starting from November 11, 2019.