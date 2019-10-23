comscore Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F launched; specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F SoC, 6.3-inch display and 48MP triple cameras launched
News

Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F SoC, 6.3-inch display and 48MP triple cameras launched

News

The latest smartphone, the Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) is a new addition to the existing Honor 20 lineup. As part of the announcement, the company shared important details including specifications, price, and availability.

  • Published: October 23, 2019 9:07 AM IST
Honor 20 Lite

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei‘s sub-brand Honor has launched its latest smartphone in China. Called Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition), it is a new addition to the existing Honor 20 lineup. As part of the announcement, the company shared important details including specifications, price, and availability. It is worth noting that the company has not revealed any information about the international launch of the device. Honor is likely to launch the device in the Indian market in the coming months if not weeks.

Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) specifications

As per a report by GizmoChina, the Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) features a 6.3-inch OLED display. It also features a 20:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ resolution, and a waterdrop notch. Honor also stated that the display comes with TUV Rheinland certification for improved readability. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. Digging further, the device comes with Kirin 710F SoC along with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. In addition to this, the device also comes with a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Moving to the camera section, we get a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. The back of the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Honor 20 Lite triple-camera setup also features an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. This setup also features super night scene mode, AI scene recognition, and a portrait mode.

Honor 20 users in India get an update with new security patch and more

Also Read

Honor 20 users in India get an update with new security patch and more

The smartphone comes with Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1 on the software side. Some of the new features include Ark Compiler, EROFS, and GPU Turbo 3.0. The device also comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging technology. In terms of connectivity, we also get dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio socket.

The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 1,399 RMB (approximately Rs 14,055). Moving up, we get 6GB RAM with 64GB storage for 1,499 RMB (approximately Rs 15,050), 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for 1,699 RMB (roughly Rs 17,050) and top of the line for 1,899 RMB (roughly Rs 19,050). The device is already available for pre-order and will go on sale from Oct 25, 2019. However, the base model will only be available starting from November 11, 2019.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 9:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei Diwali Offers: Check out deals on Huawei P30 Pro, Y9 Prime 2019 and more
Deals
Huawei Diwali Offers: Check out deals on Huawei P30 Pro, Y9 Prime 2019 and more
Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F launched; specifications

News

Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F launched; specifications

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019) launched; details

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019) launched; details

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed by Rs 8,000

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed by Rs 8,000

Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details

News

Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F launched; specifications

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019) launched; details

Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details

Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China

Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Diwali Offers: Check out deals on Huawei P30 Pro, Y9 Prime 2019 and more

Deals

Huawei Diwali Offers: Check out deals on Huawei P30 Pro, Y9 Prime 2019 and more
Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F launched; specifications

News

Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F launched; specifications
6 Reasons Why the HONOR 8C is the Best Smartphone under 10K Segment

Brand Solution

6 Reasons Why the HONOR 8C is the Best Smartphone under 10K Segment
Honor 9X India launch by year-end

News

Honor 9X India launch by year-end
Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched

News

Huawei Nova 5z with punch-hole design launched

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 20 Lite स्मार्टफोन Kirin 710F, 48-megapixel ट्रिपल कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

8 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Samsung Galaxy A80 स्मार्टफोन, रोटेटिंग कैमरा है इसकी खासियत

Lava ने 3,899 रुपये में लॉन्च किया स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Redmi Note 8T स्मार्टफोन का रेंडर क्वॉड-कैमरा डिजाइन के साथ ऑनलाइन दिखाई दिया

Samsung Galaxy A10s ऑफलाइन खरीदने पर मिलेगा 500 रुपये सस्ता, जानें पूरा ऑफर

News

Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F launched; specifications
News
Honor 20 Lite with Kirin 710F launched; specifications
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019) launched; details

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15.6 Enhanced Edition (2019) launched; details
Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details

News

Lava Z41 with Android 9 Pie Go Edition launched in India; details
Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China

News

Xiaomi launches premium HiFi hybrid earphones in China
Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee

News

Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee