Honor 20 Pro camera samples have leaked ahead of launch

Chinese company Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is all set to launch its Honor 20 series internationally on May 21 in London. India launch of these smartphones have been set for next month, and the smartphone will be unveiled on June 11. The company is set to launch two different smartphones – Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro and it seems some camera samples of the Honor 20 Pro has leaked before the launch.

The camera samples were first released on Chinese social media website Weibo and then those same images were posted again on Twitter and Instagram by Bang Gogo. The Instagram post demonstrates the zooming capabilities of the smartphone camera and the rest demonstrate the big dynamic range that the sensors can pick up as well as the drastically different exposures in the same scene.

According to reports, Honor is bringing a four-camera setup like the Huawei P30 Pro for its flagship variant Honor 20 Pro. At the back, the smartphone could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor with wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The setup will also include a dedicated 2-megapixel macro camera. And while the Huawei smartphones went for a waterdrop style notch, the Honor 20 Pro is likely to carry an in-display selfie camera using the punch-hole display just like the Honor View20. Honor has also been teasing a tagline “Capture Wonder”, emphasizing on pro-grade camera.

Also, it is most likely that the smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner which was not there on the View20. The company recently shared a few images, which detailed the fashion-focused design of the Honor 20 line up. Later, there was a teaser video as well, which suggested that the Honor 20 series’ will offer Dynamic Holographic glass back design.

The company has partnered e-commerce site Flipkart to sell the Honor 20-series smartphones in India. The previous leaks of Honor 20 Pro image renders showed off the rear design of the smartphone in Blue, Black, Twilight and White colors.

WATCH: Honor 10 Lite First Look

At this moment, it is unknown whether Honor will leverage the SuperSpectrum technology that we have seen on the Huawei P30 series. The Honor 20 series, being flagship offering from Honor, is expected to be powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC. The devices are said to come in two configurations, which could be 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/256GB internal storage option.