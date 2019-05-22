Honor 20 Pro falls a point short of matching Huawei P30 Pro in DxOMark ranking

Honor 20 Pro has fallen just short of matching Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G as the best camera smartphone in DxOMark rankings. The smartphone has achieved the second highest score ever on DxOMark Labs’ rating for mobile cameras. With a score of 111 on DxOMark test, Honor 20 Pro has matched the OnePlus 7 Pro and is one point shy of matching Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which have an overall score of 112 on the rankings. The Honor 20 Pro was launched yesterday at a global launch event in London and is the first smartphone from Huawei’s e-brand to feature a quad camera setup on the back.

For imaging, Honor 20 Pro features a quad-lens setup with 48-megapixel optically stabilized main camera that uses Sony IMX586 sensor with wider f/1.4 aperture and equivalent focal length of 28mm. It is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 80mm equivalent focal length and optical image stabilization. There is also a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens. There is also a fourth camera, which uses a 2-megapixel sensor and serves the primary function of capturing macro shots.

Honor 20 Pro does not have a selfie sub-score just yet but the rear camera has come out shining with a photo sub-score of 117 and video sub-score of 97. In comparison, OnePlus 7 Pro has a photo sub-score of 118 and video sub-score of 98 while Galaxy S10 5G has a photo sub-score of 117 and video sub-score of 100. Huawei P30 Pro with a photo sub-score of 119 is the leader in photo department while its video sub-score stands at 97. The DxOMark Labs notes that Honor 20 Pro achieved this score with a camera firmware not yet available to consumers and Honor plans to release it as an OTA update at a later stage.

In its camera review, DxOMark reviewers note that Honor 20 Pro’s key strengths are “exposure, noise, and zoom” which has helped the company achieve the higher score. “It’s let down a little by its performance for detail, which is lower than we often see with top-end devices, and there are a couple of distracting artifacts, but overall it remains an excellent performer,” DxOMark observes in its review. Honor 20 Pro scores high in zoom with its 3x telephoto lens capturing good details in the medium category. It has also won accolades for its bokeh simulation, which according to DxOMark, is also “one of the best we’ve seen, with good subject isolation and a realistic gradient effect that can apply different intensities of blur to objects at varying distances both in front of and behind the subject.”

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

In terms of video, the Honor 20 Pro is reportedly good with video color rendering by producing bright and vivid colors in “both bright light and typical indoor conditions”. The reviewers also appreciate stabilization of the Honor 20 Pro’s camera but overall, it believes that the video detail could have been better. Hence, it has scored 97, which is the same as that of Huawei P30 Pro and Galaxy S10+ but lower than competing devices in the segment.