Honor 20 Pro front design, retail box leaked; punch-hole display like Honor View20 coming

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to introduce its new flagship smartphones Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro on May 21 in London. So far we have seen a few leaks showcasing back of the phone, color scheme and the camera setup, but now for the first time, we have got hold of Honor 20 Pro’s front design images.

Previously leaked Honor 20 Pro image renders showed off the rear design of the smartphone in Blue, Black, Twilight and White colors. It also revealed that Honor is bringing similar four-camera setup like the Huawei P30 Pro for its flagship variant Honor 20 Pro. But what we didn’t get to know was the front design and display-style that Honor will choose for the upcoming smartphones.

The Huawei P30 Pro offers a tiny waterdrop notch for its display, and it was initially speculated that Honor might also use the same panel instead of its punch-hole display. Now as per the latest leaked images (by a global tipster), the Honor 20 Pro can be seen coming with an in-display selfie camera using the punch-hole display just like the Honor View20. But it is most likely that the smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner which was not there on the View20. The images also offer a glimpse of a slightly thick bottom bezel, elements of UI (possibly the latest EMUI 9.1) and a white-color Honor 20 Pro retail box packaging.

Watch Video: Honor View20 First Look

The major highlight of the Honor 20 series is still expected to be its rear camera setup like the Huawei P30 Pro. Reports have suggested that the primary camera would be a Sony IMX600 sensor, while the rest of the setup might consist of a 5x periscope telephoto lens, an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 3D ToF camera for depth information.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro rumored specifications, features

Details about the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are scarce at best. The Honor 20 could feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the Pro variant could come with a 6.5-inch OLED display. Under the hood will be the top-end Kirin 980 chipset, with the Honor 20 Pro featuring up to 8GB of RAM.

The Honor 20 is likely to be backed by a 3,650mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The Pro variant will no doubt feature a bigger battery, and could also feature the 40W fast charging support seen on smartphones like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro. Both devices upcoming devices will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera, same as the one seen on the P30 Pro.