Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras and gradient color scheme

Honor recently announced that it will be hosting a global event in London on May 21 for the launch of its Honor 20 series. While there is nothing official yet, the Huawei sub-brand is expected to take the wraps off two devices at the event that include the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro. Now, we might have our first proper look at the Honor 20 Pro courtesy of a leak.

An alleged render of the Honor 20 Pro has surfaced on Weibo (spotted by GSMArena) showing off the back panel. The overall design is in line with the leaked cases that we saw recently. One of the first things you notice is the quad-camera setup placed at the top-left corner. There is an LED flash on the side, and the words ‘AI Vision’ written above it. The Honor logo is towards the bottom, and you can also see a nice gradient color scheme.

The recently launched Huawei P30 Pro was the first smartphone to boast a quad-camera setup at the back. Now it seems, the Honor 20 Pro will be the second. The primary camera is expected to feature a Sony IMX600 sensor, while the rest of the setup could consist of a 5x periscope telephoto lens, an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 3D ToF camera for depth information.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro rumored specifications, features

Details about the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are scarce at best. The Honor 20 could feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the Pro variant could come with a 6.5-inch OLED display. Under the hood will be the top-end Kirin 980 chipset, with the Honor 20 Pro featuring up to 8GB of RAM.

The Honor 20 is likely to be backed by a 3,650mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The Pro variant will no doubt feature a bigger battery, and could also feature the 40W fast charging support seen on smartphones like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro.

Both devices upcoming devices will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera, same as the one seen on the P30 Pro. On the software side of things the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are likely to run Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 out-of-the-box. There is also a possibility that these devices could launch with EMUI 9.1, which again was recently introduced on the P30 Pro.