comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras and gradient color scheme
News

Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras and gradient color scheme

News

Honor is expected to launch its Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones at event in London on May 21. On paper the Honor 20 Pro seems to be a cheaper version of the recently launched Huawei P30 Pro.

  • Published: April 18, 2019 9:40 AM IST
honor-20-pro-render-leaked

Image Credit: Weibo

Honor recently announced that it will be hosting a global event in London on May 21 for the launch of its Honor 20 series. While there is nothing official yet, the Huawei sub-brand is expected to take the wraps off two devices at the event that include the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro. Now, we might have our first proper look at the Honor 20 Pro courtesy of a leak.

An alleged render of the Honor 20 Pro has surfaced on Weibo (spotted by GSMArena) showing off the back panel. The overall design is in line with the leaked cases that we saw recently. One of the first things you notice is the quad-camera setup placed at the top-left corner. There is an LED flash on the side, and the words ‘AI Vision’ written above it. The Honor logo is towards the bottom, and you can also see a nice gradient color scheme.

Huawei P30 Pro Review: Eye of the Eagle

Also Read

Huawei P30 Pro Review: Eye of the Eagle

The recently launched Huawei P30 Pro was the first smartphone to boast a quad-camera setup at the back. Now it seems, the Honor 20 Pro will be the second. The primary camera is expected to feature a Sony IMX600 sensor, while the rest of the setup could consist of a 5x periscope telephoto lens, an ultra wide-angle lens, and a 3D ToF camera for depth information.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro rumored specifications, features

Details about the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are scarce at best. The Honor 20 could feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the Pro variant could come with a 6.5-inch OLED display. Under the hood will be the top-end Kirin 980 chipset, with the Honor 20 Pro featuring up to 8GB of RAM.

Honor 20i with triple rear cameras, Kirin 710 SoC launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Also Read

Honor 20i with triple rear cameras, Kirin 710 SoC launched in China: Price, specifications and features

The Honor 20 is likely to be backed by a 3,650mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The Pro variant will no doubt feature a bigger battery, and could also feature the 40W fast charging support seen on smartphones like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Both devices upcoming devices will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera, same as the one seen on the P30 Pro. On the software side of things the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are likely to run Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 out-of-the-box. There is also a possibility that these devices could launch with EMUI 9.1, which again was recently introduced on the P30 Pro.

  • Published Date: April 18, 2019 9:40 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 teaser hints at a user experience that is ‘fast and smooth’
News
OnePlus 7 teaser hints at a user experience that is ‘fast and smooth’
India Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Google Doodle

News

India Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Google Doodle

Apple iPhone 8 with A13 SoC might launch next year

News

Apple iPhone 8 with A13 SoC might launch next year

OnePlus 7 Pro to have better display than OnePlus 7

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to have better display than OnePlus 7

WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers

News

WhatsApp to soon launch animated stickers

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras

Asus Zenfone 6Z: Possible flagship smartphone gets FCC certification

Google Camera for Pixel 3 can now detect if you are kissing someone

OnePlus 7 teaser hints at a user experience that is ‘fast and smooth’

India Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Google Doodle

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras

News

Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras
Honor 20i launched in China: Price, specifications, features

News

Honor 20i launched in China: Price, specifications, features
How to watch Honor 20i launch live stream

News

How to watch Honor 20i launch live stream
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's camera is as good as that on Huawei P30 Pro
Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch

News

Honor 20 gets 3C certification ahead of May 21 launch

हिंदी समाचार

कंपनी ने OnePlus 7 स्मार्टफोन को पहली बार किया टीज, फास्ट और स्मूथ होगी खासियत

Realme 3 आज होगा फ्लैश सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, Axis बैंक यूजर्स को मिल रहा है एक्सट्रा डिस्काउंट

लोकसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण का मतदान आज, Google ने डूडल बनाकर बताया कैसे करें वोट

Realme 3 Pro को इस तरह खरीदना होगा बेहद आसान, कंपनी ने पेश किया R-Pass

Honor 20i ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, 32मेगापिक्सल का है सेल्फी कैमरा

News

Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras
News
Honor 20 Pro leak hints at quad cameras
Asus Zenfone 6Z: Possible flagship smartphone gets FCC certification

News

Asus Zenfone 6Z: Possible flagship smartphone gets FCC certification
Google Camera for Pixel 3 can now detect if you are kissing someone

News

Google Camera for Pixel 3 can now detect if you are kissing someone
OnePlus 7 teaser hints at a user experience that is ‘fast and smooth’

News

OnePlus 7 teaser hints at a user experience that is ‘fast and smooth’
India Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Google Doodle

News

India Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Google Doodle