Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Honor is trying to challenge OnePlus and Oppo with its new Honor 20 series. The company launched three new smartphones in India yesterday. Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20i are Honor’s attempt to cover the mid-range and premium mid-range segment. Honor 20 Pro is the most premium of three devices featuring a large 4,000mAh battery and penta-camera setup. It competes with the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom in the Indian smartphone market. Here is a look at how the three devices compare:

Price in India, Availability

Honor 20 Pro is the cheapest of three devices and it is available for Rs 39,999. It comes in only one storage variant but availability is not known yet. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom also comes in only one storage variant priced at Rs 49,990 and is available from Flipkart and Amazon India. OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three storage variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 48,999. The 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants with 256GB storage can be purchased for Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively. OnePlus 7 Pro can be purchased from Amazon India and OnePlus store.

Screen Size

The Honor 20 Pro has the smallest display of the pack here. It features a 6.26-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and uses an LCD panel. OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution. It also supports faster 90Hz refresh rate, making it extremely smooth. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has an AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Honor 20 Pro features a hole punch while OnePlus and Oppo offer full-screen display.

Chipset, RAM and storage

As mentioned before, Honor 20 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom are offered in only on storage. Both the devices come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Honor does not support expandable storage but Oppo does. OnePlus 7 Pro comes with 6GB and 128GB storage. There is also a 256GB storage option with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It does not support expandable storage. Honor 20 Pro is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 980 SoC. Both Oppo and OnePlus use Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

Cameras

Honor 20 Pro is all about its camera. It features a total of five cameras – four on the back and one at the front. There is a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Both OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom use a 48-megapixel primary camera. OnePlus also has an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom features a 13-megapixel periscope camera for 10x lossless zoom. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. Both the devices feature a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Battery, OS and Connectivity

All three smartphones run Android Pie. Honor 20 Pro runs Magic UI 2.1 while OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno run OxygenOS 9.5 and ColorOS 6 respectively. Honor 20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro pack a 4,000mAh battery. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a slightly larger 4,065mAh battery.

All the three devices support connectivity features like WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, GPS and NFC. They also use USB Type-C port for charging. Honor 20 Pro supports 22.5W fast charging while Oppo relies on 20W VOOC 3.0. OnePlus 7 Pro supports Warp Charge which uses a 30W adapter.

Features Honor 20 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Display 6.26-inch FHD+ 6.67-inch QHD+ 6.6-inch FHD+ Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980

octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

octa-core RAM 8GB 6GB/8GB/12GB 8GB Storage 256GB

(non-expandable) 128GB/256GB

(non-expandable) 256GB

(expandable) Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel Front Camera 32-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,065mAh Connectivity 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Dual-SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Dual-SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Dual-SIM, NFC, Bluetooth Android OS Android 9 Pie

(upgradable) Android 9 Pie

(upgradable) Android 9 Pie

(upgradable) Price Rs 39,999 (8GB/256GB) Rs 48,999 (4GB/128GB)

Rs 52,999 (8GB/256GB)

Rs 57,999 (12GB/256GB) Rs 49,990 (8GB/256GB)