Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked

After Samsung opted for the triple camera setup in a number of its new models this year, it’s pretty clear that a trio of sensors will be one of the hot buzz words this year. However, it is worth noting that Huawei started it all with the Huawei P20 series last year. Now, its subsidiary Honor is set to follow in the footsteps with the launch of the Honor 20. An alleged render and a spec-sheet of the upcoming handset have leaked over the weekend letting us in on what we could see in Honor’s unreleased flagship smartphone.

Taking a look at the render, the very first thing we notice is the triple-camera setup, and the Honor logo. As per the leaked spec-sheet that comes with it, the setup is said to consist of a primary 48-megapixel sensor which we expect to be a Sony module, a 20-megapixel secondary lens, and an 8-megapixel lens with 3X zoom qualities. That’s not all, alleged DxOMark scores of the model have also leaked which is very strange to say the least. Apart from that, we see the absence of a fingerprint reader on the back of the handset, which probably means there’s one on the front hidden inside the screen.

Honor 20 leaked specifications, features

Other leaked specs include a 32-megapixel front camera, a flagship Kirin 980 SoC, and a 3,650mAh battery equipped with 22.5W fast charge. The smartphone will also flaunt a 6.1-inch OLED display. If the source is correct, the upcoming Honor 20 will be quite aggressively priced. Prices could start at RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,700) for the 6GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+128GB model could get a RMB 3,399 (approximately Rs 36,000) tag. Lastly, the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could retail at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,200).

The Honor 10 was announced in May last year, but we could see its successor arrive earlier this year guessing from the full-blown leak. In regards to the authenticity of the renders, although it comes from a well-known tipster in China, we would advise against jumping the gun just yet.