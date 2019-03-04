comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
News

Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked

News

This leak gives us a glimpse at almost every vital aspect of the upcoming Honor 20.

  • Published: March 4, 2019 9:27 AM IST
honor-20-render-leaked

After Samsung opted for the triple camera setup in a number of its new models this year, it’s pretty clear that a trio of sensors will be one of the hot buzz words this year. However, it is worth noting that Huawei started it all with the Huawei P20 series last year. Now, its subsidiary Honor is set to follow in the footsteps with the launch of the Honor 20. An alleged render and a spec-sheet of the upcoming handset have leaked over the weekend letting us in on what we could see in Honor’s unreleased flagship smartphone.

Taking a look at the render, the very first thing we notice is the triple-camera setup, and the Honor logo. As per the leaked spec-sheet that comes with it, the setup is said to consist of a primary 48-megapixel sensor which we expect to be a Sony module, a 20-megapixel secondary lens, and an 8-megapixel lens with 3X zoom qualities. That’s not all, alleged DxOMark scores of the model have also leaked which is very strange to say the least. Apart from that, we see the absence of a fingerprint reader on the back of the handset, which probably means there’s one on the front hidden inside the screen.

Honor 20 leaked specifications, features

Other leaked specs include a 32-megapixel front camera, a flagship Kirin 980 SoC, and a 3,650mAh battery equipped with 22.5W fast charge. The smartphone will also flaunt a 6.1-inch OLED display. If the source is correct, the upcoming Honor 20 will be quite aggressively priced. Prices could start at RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,700) for the 6GB+128GB model,  while the 8GB+128GB model could get a RMB 3,399 (approximately Rs 36,000) tag. Lastly, the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could retail at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,200).

Watch: Honor 10 Life First Look

The Honor 10 was announced in May last year, but we could see its successor arrive earlier this year guessing from the full-blown leak. In regards to the authenticity of the renders, although it comes from a well-known tipster in China, we would advise against jumping the gun just yet.

You Might be Interested

Honor 10

Honor 10

32999

Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.1
Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 24MP + 16MP
  • Published Date: March 4, 2019 9:27 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y6 2019 announced with Helio A22 SoC and 6.09-inch display with waterdrop notch
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro MIUI beta brings 4K video at 60fps
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 India launch: How to watch livestream, expected specifications, price, features
News
Realme 3 India launch: How to watch livestream, expected specifications, price, features
Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Review

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game

Most Popular

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms

Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature

Airtel starts offering three new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 196

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

Realme 3 India launch: How to watch livestream, expected specifications, price, features

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked

News

Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature

News

Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature
Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here
Huawei Y6 2019 announced with Helio A22 SoC and 6.09-inch display with waterdrop notch

News

Huawei Y6 2019 announced with Helio A22 SoC and 6.09-inch display with waterdrop notch
Honor Magic 2 with 3D Face Unlock to soon launch

News

Honor Magic 2 with 3D Face Unlock to soon launch

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में आज लॉन्च होगा Realme 3, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

PUBG गेम में चीटिंग करने वालों की खैर नहीं, मशीन लर्निंग से ऐसे पकड़ लिए जाएंगे चीटर्स

सैमसंग के Galaxy M20 को मिलने लगा नया अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुआ कैमरा

ACT Fibernet ने जयपुर में भी रखा कदम, तीन इंटरनेट प्लान के साथ की शुरुआत

शाओमी का दावा निकला खोखला, रेडमी Note 7 हुआ मजबूती के टेस्ट में फेल

News

Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
News
Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms

News

Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms
Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature

News

Huawei P30 Pro official teaser hints at 10x optical zoom feature
Airtel starts offering three new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 196

News

Airtel starts offering three new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 196
OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

News

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup