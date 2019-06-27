Despite the US government’s ban on software and hardware supplies to Huawei, Honor phones will get Android updates. The Chinese company’s sub-brand Honor has asserted that its devices will receive all updates from Google. The Honor phones that will receive Android Q also includes Honor 20 series devices.

“All Honor smartphones and tablets will continue to receive security patches and Android updates,” Honor India said in a statement. The US administration has directed its companies to not to supply software and hardware to Chinese brand Huawei.

After the US ban, Google-owned Android platform had said it would comply with the US government rules on Huawei. Furthermore, the company also asserted that services like Google Play and security from Google Play Protect would keep functioning on existing Huawei devices. Honor says anyone who has already purchased or is in a process to get an Honor smartphone can continue to access the apps.

“All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full service accordingly. Our most popular devices, including Honor 20 series (Honor 20i, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro), will be able to access Android Q,” the statement said. Honor had launched Honor 20 series smartphones on Android Pie platform in India after US ban came into effect.

In the March quarter, Huawei was reportedly second largest phone vendor with 59.1 million units global shipments. The company also secured 19 percent market share. Samsung had 71.9 million units shipment with 23.1 percent share, as per IDC. Besides, the Huawei P30 Pro phone is also said to get Android Q update.

Huawei says, “We are confident that our popular devices, including P30 series, will be able to access Android Q. We have been working with third parties for many months to ensure devices will be able to receive Android Q updates. Technical preparations and testing has already begun for over 17 devices. In fact our Huawei Mate 20 Pro has already been given approval to receive Android Q as and when it is released by Google”, Forbes reported.

– With inputs from PTI

Features Honor 20 Honor 20i Price 32999 14999 Chipset Kirin 980 SoC Huawei Kirin 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie-based Magic UI 2.1 Android 9 Pie Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch 6.21-inch-Full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM and 256GB Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP Ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Triple – 24MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 3,750mAh 3,400mAh

